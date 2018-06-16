PHUKET: An enterprising Year 12 student in Phuket has taken on the challenge as part of his school studies to survey what Thai and foreign tourists as well as expats and other local residents think of Phuket’s public transport options, with a special focus on the prices and services provided by the island’s taxi and tuk-tuk drivers.

Sunday 17 June 2018, 11:00AM

A woman tuk-tuk driver in Patong holds up a sign showing tourists that she charges only the standard fares. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The Year 12 student, who has asked that his name and his school not be named in this report, is conducting the survey, which also separately includes face-to-face interviews, as part of his Economics studies.

“I am writing an academic Economics essay on the transportation of Phuket for my high school diploma. One of the requirements of the essay is to include a survey, as well as an interview, as part of my research,” the student explained to The Phuket News.

“I am studying in-depth the economics of public transportation projects, taxis, alternative transportation and impacts of new technology of Phuket.”

The questionnaire focuses on public transportation, taxis and alternative transportation of Phuket.

“My aim is to survey 50 residents and 50 tourists of Phuket within one to two weeks,” he notes.

“The survey will be anonymous and will be used solely for my essay. Its purpose is mainly to show my tutors that I am able to gather necessary information. Thank you for your time and help in advance,” he adds.

The survey includes key questions such as, “Do you know the existence any other transportation in Phuket (other than taxis/tuk-tuks)?” and “If more alternative public transportation is introduced in Phuket (e.g. subway system, regional bus network), will you still use taxis/tuk-tuks?”

It also challenges people to express their thoughts on the fares charged, with posers such as “Have you ever negotiated taxi prices with a taxi/tuk-tuk driver?” and “If yes… how many times has it been successful?”

The Phuket News is not directly involved in the survey, but welcomes such initiative from young people in Phuket. We will happily publish the survey results once completed.

To take part in the survey, click here.

To contact the student to arrange a face-to-face interview for the survey, email: phuket.transport.survey@gmail.com