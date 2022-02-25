BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket student selected for international Judo comp

JUDO: Kenneth Thongsong, a student at Blue Tree Phuket’s Dojo Martial Arts Studio, has been selected to compete in the Asian Cadet & Junior Judo Championship 2022.

Judo
By The Phuket News

Sunday 27 February 2022, 10:00AM

Kenneth Thongsong who has qualified for the Asian Cadet & Junior Judo Championship 2022 to be held in July. Photo: Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket

Kenneth with fellow Dojo students Jason and Justin. Photo: Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket

Kenneth with fellow Dojo students Jason and Justin and Dojo Martial Arts Studio manager Alexis Plantnard Gnorra at the Judo Youth Thai Nationals in Bangkok earlier this month. Photo: Dojo at Blue Tree Phuket

Kenneth took part in the Judo Youth Thai Nationals held by the Judo Association of Thailand under royal patronage at Judo Gymnasium, Rajvinit Bangkean in Bangkok between the Feb 16-17.

Participating in the Under-18 age group in the over 73kg, under 81kg weight category, Kenneth managed to qualify and will now take part in the major championship, which will be held between July 18-21.

“We are very proud of Kenneth for this important step as a representative of the Judo Youth Thai Nationals League to participate in such a prestigious international competition,” commented Alexis Plantnard Gnorra, Dojo Martial Arts Studio Blue Tree Manager and International Judo, Jujitsu and Iron Man champion.

“He has been training with us for two years and has accumulated his experience from various National Judo and Jujitsu Competitions. This will be his first international competition that he will join competing alongside other competitors from many countries.” Alexis added.

Anyone interested in joining the variety of martial arts classes at The Dojo Studio at Blue Tree Phuket can contact via Facebook, Tel: 092 805 8527 or email: Dojo@Bluetree.fun

