Phuket student injured as tour bus hits motorbike in residential sidestreet

PHUKET: A 14-year-old student has escaped serious injury after the motorbike he was riding was struck by a tour bus in a small street in Chalong this morning.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 29 May 2018, 02:30PM

Police and rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police have yet to explain why the tour bus was travelling down such a small street. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police have yet to explain why the tour bus was travelling down such a small street. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police have yet to explain why the tour bus was travelling down such a small street. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police have yet to explain why the tour bus was travelling down such a small street. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

By the time police arrived, Tharakorn’s Kawasaki KSR motorbike had been moved to the side of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

By the time police arrived, Tharakorn’s Kawasaki KSR motorbike had been moved to the side of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers render assistance at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, in Soi Yodsane 2, Chalong, at 9:25am.

Officers arrived to find a Bangkok-registered tour bus with Sri Nawanput Transport emblazoned on the side parked in the small street, with 14-year-old Thonkorn Sommat still under the bus just before the front right wheel.

Thonkorn, a student at Muang Phuket School just south of Chalong Circle, was bleeding profusely from injuries to his mouth. He also suffered scratches and other minor injuries to his right leg and head.

By the time police arrived, his white-black Kawasaki KSR motorbike had been moved to the side of the road and local residents were rendering assistance.

Thonkorn was taken to the Accident & Emergency Centre at Chalong Hospital for treatment to his injuries, which at last report were not serious.

The driver of the tour bus, at this stage yet to be named by police, was taken to Chalong Police Station for questioning over the incident.

 

 

Jor12 | 31 May 2018 - 18:25:01 

"The driver of the tour bus, was taken to Chalong Police Station for questioning." Probably a bit hard for some to find within the article.

Pauly44 | 31 May 2018 - 16:12:04 

Probably because they're sick and tired of reporting the same story over and over as it's standard practice for these idiots to leg it after running someone over with their recklessness.

BenPendejo | 31 May 2018 - 13:59:00 

What is odd is why PN chose to not report that the driver did a runner...as reported in other sources.

Jor12 | 30 May 2018 - 20:51:55 

Why on earth would a bus company pay to keep their name out of the news as "the honest report?" The photos show the bus. But, this PN I suppose..anything goes.

malczx7r | 30 May 2018 - 19:10:15 

And lets not forget RTP are outside schools everyday stopping traffic to let children come out on their bikes with no helmets!

Discover Thainess | 29 May 2018 - 23:16:16 

Why would the parents of a 14 year old allow him to ride a motorbike on the road?

Of course this again boils down to no public transport available in Phuket, the boy should have been on a bus.

BenPendejo | 29 May 2018 - 20:39:08 

The honest report would be "The driver of the tour bus, who's tour bus company paid a few thousand baht to keep his name quiet, was taken to Chalong Police Station to arrange adequate payment to the police to cover up the incident."  And the kids idiot parents were not questioned as to why their 14 year old kid was riding a motorbike with no helmet or license

malczx7r | 29 May 2018 - 20:12:59 

Is he allowed to drive at 14, had he passed his test??

Kurt | 29 May 2018 - 19:44:54 

Was family of 14 years old boy called to the police station to explain why they let a 14 year old kid drive unlicensed a motorbike?
Parents should be fined heavenly, they lucky still have a 14 year old son.
Take the heat of the driver. If the 14 year old boy wasn't there it would not have happened. ( thai thinking)
Look outside school, all 12 years up drive! But RTP check helmets at Circle.

Wilma | 29 May 2018 - 18:16:34 

Twice in a week, school boys had been hit or lost there control over the motorbike. 1 boy 12 years dead, 1 boy 14 close to dead.
How old do you need to drive a motorbike ?
Has the 14 years old boys motorbike been modify, it also look like he had NO helmet on.
How many kids have to die, losing there limbs, just been lucky with a few minor injuries, before the police, parents & officials
wea...

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

