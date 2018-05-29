PHUKET: A 14-year-old student has escaped serious injury after the motorbike he was riding was struck by a tour bus in a small street in Chalong this morning.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 29 May 2018, 02:30PM

By the time police arrived, Tharakorn’s Kawasaki KSR motorbike had been moved to the side of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police have yet to explain why the tour bus was travelling down such a small street. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, in Soi Yodsane 2, Chalong, at 9:25am.

Officers arrived to find a Bangkok-registered tour bus with Sri Nawanput Transport emblazoned on the side parked in the small street, with 14-year-old Thonkorn Sommat still under the bus just before the front right wheel.

Thonkorn, a student at Muang Phuket School just south of Chalong Circle, was bleeding profusely from injuries to his mouth. He also suffered scratches and other minor injuries to his right leg and head.

By the time police arrived, his white-black Kawasaki KSR motorbike had been moved to the side of the road and local residents were rendering assistance.

Thonkorn was taken to the Accident & Emergency Centre at Chalong Hospital for treatment to his injuries, which at last report were not serious.

The driver of the tour bus, at this stage yet to be named by police, was taken to Chalong Police Station for questioning over the incident.