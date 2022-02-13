BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket student accuses boat crewman of physical attack, intimidation

PHUKET: An unnamed 22-year-old female student of a Phuket university filed an official complaint with Phuket City Police accusing a boat crewman of physical attack and intimidation during her internship with a marine tour company working from Asia Marina in Rassada.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 13 February 2022, 04:34PM

Police questioning the student after she filed an official complaint. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The complaint was filed on Feb 10 and received by Lt Wichit Nokkeaw of Phuket City Police. According to the student, some Mr Wanchai “Kafu” Somphan – a boat crewman and her coworker – kicked her in the back, threw a glass of water at her, punched her in the neck and damaged her mobile phone. The student went to Vachira Phuket Hospital to have her wounds examined.

Also the student informed police that Mr Wanchai sent her photos with firearms and threatening messages so she doesn’t feel safe and thus wants police to take actions against the crewman.
“I am an intern. That week I had to go to the pier and board a boat to Khai Island. He is a boat boy. He is usually a tease by nature”, the student said.

According to the young woman, on the first day of the conflict Mr Wanchai tried to sit close to her on the boat and talk to her, but she did not want his company.

Later during the trip to Khai Island Mr Wanchai stepped on the intern’s foot and poked her back with his foot.

“I told the owner about the incident and said that I’m not okay with Mr Wanchai doing this. As a result I wasn’t let on the boat to go home from Khai Island,” the student said.

The woman didn’t explain how she actually returned to Phuket but said that she talked about the incident to her brother who decided to interfere and tried to talk to the crewman sending him a message.
The crewman “did not show any remorse or apology” and offered her brother to meet next morning in person. He added that the student’s brother will only find problems and sent a picture of a gun.

The student’s brother never appeared at the pier which didn’t prevent escalation of the tension between her and Mr Wanchai.
“He talks like I did something to him first though I didn’t do anything. He started first. I feel uncomfortable and insecure. He sent a picture of a gun to threaten me and is he not planning to apologise. There is only one thing to do,” the student said presuming going to police.

