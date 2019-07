Phuket Street food buffet

Start From: Wednesday 31 July 2019, 06:30PM to Wednesday 31 July 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

To explore the culinary diversity of a Street Food market and enjoy authentic local dishes representing the best of Phuket and Southern Thai cuisine including Moo Hong, Noodle soup and much more and kindly promote on your media channel. The buffet will be held at Seedlings restaurant located at Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort on Wednesday 31 July 2019.