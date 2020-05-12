Phuket storm fells beachfront streetlamp

PHUKET: Strong winds that brought driving rain across the island this morning (May 12) felled a roadside streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, north of Patong, blocking any traffic from passing through the area.

By Chutharat Plerin

Tuesday 12 May 2020, 11:47AM

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police and emergency services were called to the beachfront, near Sunset Kalim Soi 7, at about 9:30am.

Workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) also soon arrived and began immediate repairs.

The workers took an hour to safely remove the felled streetlamp and the road has reopened to traffic.

More scattered thundershowers are forecast for today and tomorrow.

Patong Police urged motorists to drive carefully, especially as the heavy rain and strong winds will make the roads slippery.





