Patong Police and emergency services were called to the beachfront, near Sunset Kalim Soi 7, at about 9:30am.
Workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) also soon arrived and began immediate repairs.
The workers took an hour to safely remove the felled streetlamp and the road has reopened to traffic.
More scattered thundershowers are forecast for today and tomorrow.
Patong Police urged motorists to drive carefully, especially as the heavy rain and strong winds will make the roads slippery.
