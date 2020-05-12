Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket storm fells beachfront streetlamp

Phuket storm fells beachfront streetlamp

PHUKET: Strong winds that brought driving rain across the island this morning (May 12) felled a roadside streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, north of Patong, blocking any traffic from passing through the area.

weatherpatong
By Chutharat Plerin

Tuesday 12 May 2020, 11:47AM

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

Strong winds felled a streetlamp on the beachfront road in Kalim, blocking the road. Photo: Patong Police

« »

Patong Police and emergency services were called to the beachfront, near Sunset Kalim Soi 7, at about 9:30am.

Workers from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) also soon arrived and began immediate repairs.

The workers took an hour to safely remove the felled streetlamp and the road has reopened to traffic.

Seara Sports

More scattered thundershowers are forecast for today and tomorrow.

Patong Police urged motorists to drive carefully, especially as the heavy rain and strong winds will make the roads slippery.



Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Capricornball | 12 May 2020 - 12:10:26 

Classic case of crap planning by installing a freeking blaring stadium light 10 meters from the waters edge. All lights along this highway should be lower profile and not so bright that you can see peoples acne scars as you drive by at night.  Another "special" lighting contract, I'm sure.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Governor orders ‘temporary closure’ of COVID-19 field hospitals
Only two new COVID cases recorded nationally, no deaths
Phuket officials report zero COVID cases, total holds at 224
Gang rape charges mount
Businesses gear up for June boost
NSC set to mull lifting emergency in two weeks
Officials ponder ‘rolling lockdowns’ for new COVID-19 case areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Five teachers arrested in gang rape investigation! Thailand coronavirus cases over 3,000! || May 11
Electricity outages to hit Rassada, Mai Khao
Phuket health teams inspect businesses allowed to open
Europe emerges from confinement but Asia infections spike
Phuket officials report zero new COVID cases, total remains 224
April consumer confidence lowest in over 21 years
Phuket dispersal raises fear
Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

 

Phuket community
Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

***Counting ads till dawn*** Another suspenseful episode about the action packed life of a Phuket re...(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

K...you should educate yourself on the legal ramifications of bail and why and when it is applied. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials report zero COVID cases, total holds at 224

Phuket reports now almost 1 week zero new Covid19 cases. Time to open the beaches from Noon till Su...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

So what?... its because Covid is not yet controlled, others are. Thats what....(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Jor12, there are no vaccines or medicines for Dengue and Chikungunya....(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

Strange that bail was granted to the men as Officials are now accompanying the victims and witness t...(Read More)

NSC set to mull lifting emergency in two weeks

They should look at other countries to see just how "high" Thailand's infections are/w...(Read More)

Phuket storm fells beachfront streetlamp

Classic case of crap planning by installing a freeking blaring stadium light 10 meters from the wate...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Anyway, proposing to remove Korea and China from the dangerous disease list is madness. In both coun...(Read More)

Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

"post within minutes" Sherlock,as usual your assumptions are based on nothing. Not everyon...(Read More)

 

BB and B
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand

 