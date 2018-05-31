PHUKET: Phuket Red Cross President Sudawan Plodthong handed a mock copy of the donation cheque to her husband, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, at ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday morning (May 30)

Thursday 31 May 2018, 11:30AM

Phuket Red Cross President Sudawan Plodthong hands a mock copy of the donation cheque to her husband, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 31). Photo: PR Dept

As wife of the incumbent Phuket Governor, Mrs Sudawan was installed as President of the Phuket Chapter of the Red Cross on arriving on the island.

Mrs Sudawan explained, “The donation, totalling B208,000, comes from several people and officials who want to support and help the homeless dog shelter in Thalang.”

Governor Norraphat yesterday also handed out certificates in recognition major donations made to support the island’s only state pound.

Receiving the certificates were a representative from Khun Yoo Ha Property Co Ltd, which donated 350kg of dog food; Supachai and Boonsoong Wandee, who donated 100kg of dog food; Pornthip Piamviwittikul and his family, who donated 50kg of dog food; and Kanpeem Kulvira from the Yu Dee Gin Dee Co Ltd, which donated 600kg dog food and cleaning supplies.

Phuket Livestock Office Chief Surajit Witchuwan praised the assistance from the public in support of the shelter.

“I am so glad to have the cooperation of the public, and the private and public sectors, from people who have faith in donating food, money and medical supplies,” he said.

“This helps to make the dog shelter operations possible, and well worth honouring with a certificate of appreciation,” he said.