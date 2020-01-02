Phuket starts the new year with zero deaths

PHUKET: Phuket continued its record of zero deaths on the roads for the New Year holidays, with no deaths recorded on New Year’s Day yesterday, Day 6 of the 'Seven Days of Danger' road-safety campaign, report Phuket officials.

Thursday 2 January 2020, 12:28PM

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai led the daily morning briefing for the campaign this morning (Jan 2). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai led the daily morning briefing for the campaign this morning (Jan 2). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai led the daily morning briefing for the campaign this morning (Jan 2). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai led the daily morning briefing for the campaign this morning (Jan 2). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai led the daily morning briefing for the campaign this morning (Jan 2). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai led the daily morning briefing for the campaign this morning (Jan 2). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai led the daily morning briefing for the campaign this morning (Jan 2). Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai led the daily morning briefing for the campaign with fellow relevant officials at Phuket Provincial Hall at 9am this morning.

Referring to the official report compiled by the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket), Vice Governor Supoj explained that during the 24 hours of the campaign from midnight to midnight on Jan 1, Phuket recorded 10 people injured in eight separate accidents. Four of the accidents were in Muang District, and another four were in Kathu.

Victims in accidents listed as “serious” by the DDPM report on Jan 1 include two Russian tourists, named as Alexander Zavalnyy, 46, and his 10-year-old daughter, who were in an accident on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit at 5:45pm.

Mr Zavalnyy suffered serious injuries and a foot was nearly severed, noted the report, while his daughter suffered a broken knee and other wounds.

Among of the injured marked as a “Red Case” was Laos national Praiwan Thananchai, 28, who was hit by a car while walking beside the road near the intersection of Phra Metta Rd and Ratchapathanusorn Rd in Patong at 7am.

Mr Praiwan was unconscious and suffered a large wound to his head., noted the report.

Another red case reported Kingfa Yoiyam, 20, and her passenger Thanakorn Masalee, 43, both suffering head injuries in a motorbike accident on Phrabaramee Rd in Patong at 3:20am. Ms Thanakorn was reported as unconscious at the scene and neither of the two women were wearing helmets, noted the report, but provided no further details.

Another Red Case reported Myanmar national man Tin Maung Soe, 29, suffering a serious head injury in a motorbike accident on Wiset Rd in Rawai at 2:20am. Mr Tin was reported as drunk driving and not wearing helmet at the time, said the report.

All of the injured were taken to local hospitals first, and then all were transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, the report added.

Vice Governor Supoj this morning also reported that police in Phuket issued 1,135 fines for moving violations during the 24 hours of Jan 1, as follows:

• 29 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 79 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 313 fined for driving without a licence

• 24 fined speeding

• 51 fined for ignoring traffic signals

• 44 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 35 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 36 fined for using mobile phones while driving

• 15 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period

• 509 people fined for not wearing helmets