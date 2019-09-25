THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket start line for 'Tour de Andaman' road cycling event

CYCLING: PHUKET: Recognising the rise of “Sports Tourism”, officials are gearing up for next months' “Tour de Andaman 2019” cycling event which includes both tour and race stages.


By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 September 2019, 06:12PM

A special press conference was held in Bangkok to present "Tour de Andaman 2019". Photo: PR

A special press conference was held in Bangkok to present “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold "Tour de Andaman 2019". Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

6 Andaman coastal provinces together hold “Tour de Andaman 2019”. Photo: PR

« »

The event was announced and promoted at a special press conference on Tuesday (September 24) held at the JW Marriot Hotel in Bangkok, presided over by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, with special guests Phang Nga Governor Siripat Pattakul and representatives from Ranong, Krabi, Trang, and Satun provinces all in attendance.

 

“Riders will experience the lifestyle of local people in various areas, try local foods and see stunning views along the routes. This event will help to promote tourism to Andaman coastal provinces where tourists can experience a variety of different types of tourism,” said Governor Phakaphong.

 

The tour stages of the “Tour de Andaman 2019” event will begin on October 5 in Phuket and end on October 27 in Satun, with various stages and distances that traverse along the scenic Andaman Coast for an unforgettable ride.

 

Each tour stage will welcome only maximum 150 cyclists, all cyclist have to pay B500 as deposit, and the organiser will give the money back on the day of cycling.

 

Each cyclist will receive a jersey and medal.

 

556 cyclists have already registered so far.

 

The tour stages will be held in each province, as follows: 

  • Phuket on Oct 5, 28km
  • Ranong on Oct 6, 24km
  • Phang Nga on Oct 19, 46km
  • Krabi on Oct 20, 30km
  • Trang on Oct 26, 26km
  • Satun on Oct 27, 29km

 

Meanwhile, the race stages, for more serious cyclists looking to compete, will be held from October 31 to November 3.

 

There will be 4 stages, as follows:

  • Stage 1, from Phuket to Phang Nga and Krabi on Oct 31, 143km
  • Stage 2 from Krabi to Trang on Nov 1, 127km
  • Stage 3 from Trang to Satun on Nov 2, 148km
  • Stage 4 in Ranong (time trial) on Nov 3, 10km

 

Organisers will prepare buses for cyclists to take them to other provinces.

 

Cyclists who register only one stage have to pay B500 (accommodation not included), while those who register for all four stages have to pay B2,000 (accommodation included).

 

“Cycling competitions have become a popular form of sports tourism worldwide, and this event will help boost the local economies of Andaman coastal provinces and attract tourists who like cycling,” Governor Phakapong added.

 

For more information visit the Facebook page “Tour de Andaman 2019” (click here) or call 092-3656945 or 063 5641424.

 

For this stage, please message to the event fan page, then organiser will inform how to register.

