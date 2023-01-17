British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket staff urged to get booster jabs

Phuket staff urged to get booster jabs

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee has issued a statement urging all business operators to get their staff to have booster vaccinations to protect them from COVID-19.

tourismChineseCOVID-19
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 January 2023, 01:23PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The call came at the first meeting of the committee for the year, held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 16), and chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod.

Vice Governor Danai said that the meeting was held to monitor the situation of COVID-19 in Phuket and the level and preventive vaccination across the island.

“It has been found that at this time the number of infection sites is very small, but the agencies under the Ministry of Public Health have been continually monitoring the situation,” he said.

“At this time Phuket has a number of tourists who are now starting to travel more, and especially at the end of this month during the Chinese New Year we will have more tourists coming into the province,” Vice Governor Danai said.

“Therefore we have to put in place various measures to support [sic],” he added, without making any specific mention of the anticipated influx of visitors from Mainland China.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

“For the part of the public, we ask for their cooperation in getting booster vaccinations by visiting any government hospitals for injections, where in the past few people have received booster vaccinations,” he said.

“In addition, we also ask for cooperation from various [business] establishments to promote employees to get booster vaccination to prevent disease,” V/Gov Danai noted.

Booster vaccination injections are available every day at Vachira Phuket Hospital (at the Luang Por Chaem building), on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Patong Hospital, and on Tuesdays at Thalang and Chalong Hospitals.

“We therefore invite people who have not yet received a booster vaccination to get one at a hospital near their homes,” V/Gov Danai said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Shakhtar to give $25m of Mudryk fee to aid war victims in Ukraine
Foreigners ‘must follow visa rules’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tragic Phuket tale revived on the big screen, Slow progress of Chalong-Patong road || January 16
‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters
Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection
Forex-3D fraud suspects arrested at Phuket airport
Phuket ‘will show its potential to the world’
B300 ‘tourist fee’ planned to be imposed in June
Sarasin Bridge legend revived in new film
At least 67 killed in Nepal plane crash
Thailand ‘top pick’ for CNY holidays
Phuket Town readies for Chinese New Year
Israeli tourist gets back her wallet left on Phuket ferry
Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day
Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain

 

Phuket community
Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

I would hope that immigration visits the well known resort in Phuket and deports him for violating h...(Read More)

Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

Mmm " their women..." ? This casual remark says it all about how far back in equities wo...(Read More)

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day

Another prime example of this nation's inability to adhere to common sense. Rules about aircraf...(Read More)

Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

The police will be useless but labor dept might get him deported.. Russia decriminalized partner vi...(Read More)

‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters

JohnC@ well of course it was stolen and the perps swam ashore - jeeez there are some know all’s on...(Read More)

‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters

No JohnC , it clearly not just drifted away . Definitely it was stolen. But it was you accusing the ...(Read More)

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day

@Kurt Search the Internet and you will find many helicopter crashes around the world. Just last yea...(Read More)

Phuket ‘will show its potential to the world’

Phuket's unique charms died out many years ago when mass tourism and greed started to rule. As t...(Read More)

Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

Since it is common in this country for "men" to keep their women in line by the use of the...(Read More)

‘Marco Polo’ found adrift near Indonesian waters

@pascale. If you think that yacht actually dragged anchor and drifted by itself to Indonesian waters...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna

 