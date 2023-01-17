Phuket staff urged to get booster jabs

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee has issued a statement urging all business operators to get their staff to have booster vaccinations to protect them from COVID-19.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 January 2023, 01:23PM

The call came at the first meeting of the committee for the year, held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Jan 16), and chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod.

Vice Governor Danai said that the meeting was held to monitor the situation of COVID-19 in Phuket and the level and preventive vaccination across the island.

“It has been found that at this time the number of infection sites is very small, but the agencies under the Ministry of Public Health have been continually monitoring the situation,” he said.

“At this time Phuket has a number of tourists who are now starting to travel more, and especially at the end of this month during the Chinese New Year we will have more tourists coming into the province,” Vice Governor Danai said.

“Therefore we have to put in place various measures to support [sic],” he added, without making any specific mention of the anticipated influx of visitors from Mainland China.

“For the part of the public, we ask for their cooperation in getting booster vaccinations by visiting any government hospitals for injections, where in the past few people have received booster vaccinations,” he said.

“In addition, we also ask for cooperation from various [business] establishments to promote employees to get booster vaccination to prevent disease,” V/Gov Danai noted.

Booster vaccination injections are available every day at Vachira Phuket Hospital (at the Luang Por Chaem building), on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Patong Hospital, and on Tuesdays at Thalang and Chalong Hospitals.

“We therefore invite people who have not yet received a booster vaccination to get one at a hospital near their homes,” V/Gov Danai said.