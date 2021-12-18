BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Sports Association wins national award

PHUKET: The Phuket Sports Association has won the “Outstanding Provincial Sports Association” award for its achievements in the development and promotion of sports across the island.

Jiu-Jitsu
By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 December 2021, 02:15PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presents the award to Phuket Sports Association President Thammawat Wongcharoenyot. Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket
The award was presented by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday (Dec 16) at an event held at the Indoor Stadium Huamark, the home of major indoor sporting events held in Bangkok for the past five decades.

Present in person to receive the award was Phuket Sports Association President Thammawat Wongcharoenyot accompanied by members of the association’s board of directors.

The event was held to honour outstanding athletes and outstanding sports personnel on the occasion of National Sports Day 2021.

Guests of honour at the event included Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Ministry of Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Chote Trachu and Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Kongsak Yodmanee.

QSI International School Phuket

Two Phuket athletes were honoured at the event for their achievements.

Komkrit “Kris” Khiadnin was bestowed the Outstanding Male Athlete Award for his achievements. Komkrit won a bronze medal in the 56kg men’s Contact Ju-Jitsu at the 5th Ju-Jitsu Asian Championship 2021 in Abu Dhab, UAE, held in September this year.

Orawipha Inurak was also recognised for her achievements in fencing. Orawipha finished third in the Thailand Fencing Championship 2020. Her competition included Bundita Srinuannad, Tonkhao Phokaew and gold medallist from the SEA Games 2019 Phonphon Ngernrungruangrot.

