Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019

Start From: Wednesday 20 November 2019, 01:00PM to Saturday 23 November 2019, 07:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Registration 20 Nov 2019 Start: 3pm – 6pm at Rosis Bar and Restaurant Chalong Fishing Times: 21 Nov 8am – 7pm 22 Nov 8am – 7pm 23 Nov 8am – 6pm All Boats must return to Chalong pier and verify there arrival time with the marshal, hand over their catch in bags with the team number. Separate a potential Species winner of all eligible species. Any teams arriving late will not have any points counted for that day.