THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket’s Splash Beach Resort hosts China MICE delegation

PHUKET: Splash Beach Resort, Maikhao Phuket this week is hosting representatives from China in the hope of securing new partnerships in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions) industry.

tourismChinese
By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 July 2019, 03:02PM

The delegates from China are from the pharmaceutical, health and insurance industries. Photo: Splash Beach Resort

The delegates from China are from the pharmaceutical, health and insurance industries. Photo: Splash Beach Resort

The delegates from China are from the pharmaceutical, health and insurance industries. Photo: Splash Beach Club

The delegates from China are from the pharmaceutical, health and insurance industries. Photo: Splash Beach Club

Splash Beach Resort is hosting the delegates for three days. Photo: Splash Beach Resort

Splash Beach Resort is hosting the delegates for three days. Photo: Splash Beach Resort

Splash Beach Resort is hosting the delegates for three days. Photo: Splash Beach Resort

Splash Beach Resort is hosting the delegates for three days. Photo: Splash Beach Resort

Splash Beach Resort is hosting the delegates for three days. Photo: Splash Beach Resort

Splash Beach Resort is hosting the delegates for three days. Photo: Splash Beach Resort

The familiarisation trip to Phuket is being organised win collaboration with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and Conference & Destination Management Thailand (CDM), noted a press release from the resort issued yesterday (July 3).

“According to TCEB, the objective is to enhance Phuket as one of the top choices for MICE Decision Makers. This Familiarization Group was focusing on MICE attraction and venues which can accommodate large groups with over 500 delegates,” the release explained.

Splash Beach Resort boasts Phuket’s largest pillar-less event space with seating for 1,000 people. The conference centre includes five integrated meeting rooms with flexible partitions and multiple break-out rooms. The resort also features outdoor event spaces such as beachfront, poolside, lawn or villa, and catering for over 1,000 people with indoor and outdoor arrangements.

The resort also includes over 600 units of accommodation and its integrated fun waterpark complex, Splash Jungle Waterpark.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The buyers hosted on the fam trip are from the pharmaceutical, health and insurance industries, explained the release.

The delegates are in Phuket to explore MICE attractions for three days, from Tuesday through today (July 2-4).

The fam trip includes a Table Top session “Seller-Meet-Buyer”, followed by island hopping before the delegates head back to China.

Splash Beach Resort, Maikhao Phuket is managed by Langham Hospitality Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings that encompasses a family of hotels under The Langham Hotels and Resorts and Cordis Hotels brands, with more than 30 projects currently either confirmed or in a developed stage of negotiation from Asia, Europe and North America to the Middle East.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor
Phuket’s tourism low season dips even further
Chinese consuls called to hear Phuket’s tourist safety measures, again
Chinese men use fake taxi ploy to kidnap, rob Chinese woman in Phuket
Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster
Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder
Phuket’s Baba Wedding Fair finds a new home
Phuket 7-Eleven manager gifted B5k reward for returning wallet to Chinese tourist
Chinese tourist dies in Rawai motorbike accident
Four dead as pickup truck slams into tour bus heading to Phuket
Visa fee exemption boosts Indian arrivals
Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision
Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution
FIT travellers on the rise: Atta chief notes tourism disruption, industry must adapt
Chinese tourist injured as Phuket taxi wipes out en route from airport to Patong

 

Phuket community
Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

This is on the head of the Surin OrBorTor. He was directly responsible for leaving Surin Beach witho...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

At this point, this so-called "Governor" must be considered complicit in every drowning on...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Way lame comment from Pascale. This isn't a "warm & fuzzy" gesture, it should be o...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

"Thai culture only cares about life, not death," I see many monuments around Thailand, eg....(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Mr Pascale, with an attitude, like yours, nothing would ever change, kids would still work in the co...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

All those who are concerned that there is no official memorial service could meet at some pier and l...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Thai culture only cares about life, not death. Rather like my ponies. Maybe it's not a bad way ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Lifeguards offer an illusion of safety when swimmers are unaware the authority to prevent them from ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Am reminded of a few years back when a foreign hotelier decided to advertise Summer Season to fill h...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Closed Beach (redflagged) dont need lifeguards!! It needs people with brain who stay out from the wa...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket

 