PHUKET: Splash Beach Resort, Maikhao Phuket this week is hosting representatives from China in the hope of securing new partnerships in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions) industry.

Thursday 4 July 2019, 03:02PM

Splash Beach Resort is hosting the delegates for three days. Photo: Splash Beach Resort

The delegates from China are from the pharmaceutical, health and insurance industries. Photo: Splash Beach Club

The familiarisation trip to Phuket is being organised win collaboration with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and Conference & Destination Management Thailand (CDM), noted a press release from the resort issued yesterday (July 3).

“According to TCEB, the objective is to enhance Phuket as one of the top choices for MICE Decision Makers. This Familiarization Group was focusing on MICE attraction and venues which can accommodate large groups with over 500 delegates,” the release explained.

Splash Beach Resort boasts Phuket’s largest pillar-less event space with seating for 1,000 people. The conference centre includes five integrated meeting rooms with flexible partitions and multiple break-out rooms. The resort also features outdoor event spaces such as beachfront, poolside, lawn or villa, and catering for over 1,000 people with indoor and outdoor arrangements.

The resort also includes over 600 units of accommodation and its integrated fun waterpark complex, Splash Jungle Waterpark.

The buyers hosted on the fam trip are from the pharmaceutical, health and insurance industries, explained the release.

The delegates are in Phuket to explore MICE attractions for three days, from Tuesday through today (July 2-4).

The fam trip includes a Table Top session “Seller-Meet-Buyer”, followed by island hopping before the delegates head back to China.

Splash Beach Resort, Maikhao Phuket is managed by Langham Hospitality Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings that encompasses a family of hotels under The Langham Hotels and Resorts and Cordis Hotels brands, with more than 30 projects currently either confirmed or in a developed stage of negotiation from Asia, Europe and North America to the Middle East.