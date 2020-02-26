Kata Rocks
Phuket speedboat drivers, tour operators get safety training

PHUKET: A total of 75 speedboat drivers and representatives of tour operators who use the Koh Kaew channel underwent some basic training on Monday (Feb 24), being reminded of the speed limit in the channel and who has right of way.

transporttourismmarineSafety
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Wednesday 26 February 2020, 06:12PM

One of the slides presented at the training session on Monday. Image; Phuket Marine Office

The training session was held at the meeting room at Phuket Boat Lagoon, Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong told The Phuket News today (Feb 26).

The training session was held to follow the order issued by Marine Department Chief Witthaya Yamuang after his inspection of the site of the tour speedboat collision that killed two Russian children and injured more than a dozen more tourists on Feb 10, Mr Wiwat explained. (See stories here and here.)

Joining Phuket Marine Office officials delivering their lectures at the session were representatives from Royal Phuket Marina as well as officers from the Phuket Marine Police, Royal Thai Navy and relevant government agencies, Mr Wiwat added.

“All lessons were taught to all 75 boat drivers and tour operator representatives. They were chosen from Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina only,” he said.

“Now they have learned to drive more safely while on the water,” he assured.

At the meeting, the boat drivers taught a slew of safety regulations, including the “give way” rules for boats in the channel, Mr Wiwat confirmed.

“If two vessels are passing each other in the channel, they must keep right. If the boats are to cross paths, the vessel to right must go first,” he explained.

Boat drivers were also reminded that the channel speed limit in the channel is 5 knots, Mr Wiwat added.

Boat driver s caught breaking water safety regulations will be warned, Mr Wiwat said.

“If a boat captain ignores our warnings, the Marine Office may suspended his boat driving license for two years,” he said.

