PHUKET: Songkran festivities got underway in Phuket in earnest today with revellers on the island’s premier party street Bangla Rd in Patong joining the locals in Thai New Year water battles.

Thursday 12 April 2018, 05:02PM

Observing from the safe vantage point of the Police Box at the beach end of Bangla Rd this afternoon (April 12) was Patong Mayor Challermsak Kebsup.

Police have cautioned those taking part in the revelry to keep safety in mind and have launched a stern campaign against drink driving.

