Phuket Songkran road casualty tally climbs to three dead, 24 injured

PHUKET: Phuket officials recorded six accidents resulting in six injuries requiring admission to hospital for treatment, but no fatalities, on Day 6 of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Apr 16).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 17 April 2022, 03:17PM

The news was delivered at the daily briefing held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning, chaired by the Permanent Secretary of Phuket Somprat Prabsongkham.

Five of the six accidents officially recognised yesterday took place in Mueang Phuket district while the last one happened in Thalang. No further information was disclosed by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The six new cases bring the official total for the island during the campaign to 27 accidents, resulting in 24 people being admitted to hospital and three deaths.

Nationwaide, 28 people were killed and 246 injured in 241 road accidents throughout the country on Saturday. The accumulated toll for six days is 1,720 accidents with 237 killed and 1,696 injuried, reports Bangkok Post.

Just as before, at the meeting it was reported that motorbikes were the most common vehicle involved in accidents, but that the most common “risk behaviour” for the 24 hours of Apr 14 was drunk driving, followed by speeding and not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike.

It was reported that the most common traffic violations acted on by police were driving without a licence, followed by not wearing a helmet, ignoring traffic signals and not wearing a seat belt. The actual number of fines levied for traffic violations was not revealed.

The number of marine transport safety incidents officially reported remained at zero. Still the officials urge boat operator too focus on safety and strictly follow all the related measures.

Special attention was also paid this time to buses and other public transport as people are expected to travel back to their provinces of residence after the Songkran holiday week ends today.