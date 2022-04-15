tengoku
Phuket Songkran road casualty tally climbs to 15 injured, two dead

PHUKET:  Phuket officials recorded three accidents resulting in three injuries requiring admission to hospital for treatment, but no fatalities, on Day 4 of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Apr 14).

By The Phuket News

Friday 15 April 2022, 10:57AM

The news was delivered at the daily briefing held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning, chaired by Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Jirasak Siemsak.

As with each of the daily briefings so far this year, at the meeting it was reported that motorbikes were the most common vehicle involved in accidents, but that the most common “risk behaviour” for the 24 hours of Apr 14 was drunk driving, followed by speeding and not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike.

It was reported that the most common traffic violations acted on by police were driving without a licence, followed by not wearing a helmet, ignoring traffic signals and not wearing a seat belt

However, so far officials have not released any reports on the actual number of fines levied for traffic violations during the campaign.

The three accidents officially recognised yesterday brings the official total for the island during the campaign to 17 accidents, resulting in 15 people being admitted to hospital and two deaths.

The number of marine transport safety incidents officially reported remained at zero.

Col Jirasak asked the Marine Police and the Phuket Marine Office to coordinate and urge tour operators to focus on safety. Operators must carry a complete set of rescue equipment and have staff to take care of tourists closely to prevent water accidents.

