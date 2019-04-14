PHUKET: Phuket passed the main celebrations for the Songkran Thai New Year yesterday (Apr 13) with the death and injury tally for road accidents since Thursday holding at one dead and 25 people injured.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 14 April 2019, 12:09PM

Phuket’s tally for road accidents holds at one dead, 25 injured. Photo: Eakkapoop Thongtub

In total, 16 people were injured in 12 road accidents yesterday, Day 3 of the of Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays, from midnight to midnight April 13.

The news was delivered in the official report delivered by the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation DDPM-Phuket), which is tasked with compiling daily reports throughout the campaign.

One foreigner, Siliphone Xayasing, 33, from Laos, was among those injured.

She suffered injuries to her left leg and cuts and abrasions in a motorbike accident at the underpass construction site at the airport turnoff on Thepkrasattri Rd at 2:25am.

Miss Siliphone was passenger on the motorbike, driven by Natthapan Kongsin, 34.

Mr Natthapan also suffered injuries to his left leg and cuts and abrasions.

Both were taken to Thalang Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital, the DDPM report noted.

Of the other two people injured, Rachasak Pensri, 40, was struck by a car on the curve on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu at 11:19am

He suffered a broken pelvis, internal bleeding, injuries to his right leg and wounds all over his body.

He is currently receiving treatment at Vachira Phuket Hospital, the DDPM noted.

Earlier yesterday morning, 56-year-old Poon Kongsiri was struck by a tuk-tuk in front of a 7-Eleven on Wichit Songkram Rd in Thung Thong, Kathu, at 9:36am.

According to the official report, Ms Poon made a U-turn in front of a tuk-tuk heading eastbound. The tuk-tuk driver was unable to avoid the collision.

Ms Poon suffered head injuries and is now on assisted breathing at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The DDPM report offered no other details of the accidents.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 2,427 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

• 55 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 167 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 771 fined for driving without a licence

• 45 fined for speeding

• 80 fined for ignoring traffic signals

• 86 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 46 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 54 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 69 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 1,054 people fined for not wearing helmets