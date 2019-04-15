THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

PHUKET: The driver of a water truck that slammed into a roadside boulder on the steep hill to Nakalay, north of Patong yesterday (April 14), has died, becoming the second fatality on the island during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays.

transportaccidentsdeathpolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 15 April 2019, 01:56PM

The driver, Adisak Thanon, 34, later died from internal injuries sustained in the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver, Adisak Thanon, 34, later died from internal injuries sustained in the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Adisak Thanon, 34, suffered severe head injuries in the impact and was later pronounced dead at Patong Hospital, explained Capt Jaras Leampan of the Kamala Police.

The accident occurred at about 1:30pm.

The 10-wheeled truck seemed to have slid on a wet part of the road on the descent on the steep hill towards Nakalay, in Moo 6, Kamala. Mr Adisak applied the brakes but was unable to control the truck, which hit a boulder by the side of the road, Capt Jaras explained.

The truck ploughed through a steel fence and hit a motorbike parked in front of houses situated beside the road, but avoided hitting the houses themselves, he noted.

“Mr Adisak suffered wounds on his face and right ear. He was taken to Patong Hospital but succumbed to internal injuries at 8pm,” he said.

Four other people suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment in four other accidents during the Day 4 of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Apr 14).

Three of the accidents were in Muang District and the other accident was in Thalang District, reported Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket), at the daily Songkran safety briefing this morning.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 2,968 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

• 113 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 212 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 809 fined for driving without a licence

• 55 fined for speeding

• 78 fined for ignoring traffic signals

• 92 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 57 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 132 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 153 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 1,261 people fined for not wearing helmets

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 15 April 2019 - 14:35:19 

Where are the unsafe/illegally modyfied motorbikes now? Impounded, or back on the road to be a continues danger?

Kurt | 15 April 2019 - 14:25:06 

Only 55 fined for speeding? Who laughs with me.?  RTP not use speed devices to catch the hundreds of Speedy Conzales on Phuket?  Sloppy police work. To much 'handsitting' below the road tents.

Kurt | 15 April 2019 - 14:16:44 

809 fined for driving without driving license!  Are they still driving? Still on the road? Or they had to step out of the car/from motorbike, and left it with the police until they can show a driving license? That is 4.0 Country practise. Such 'drivers' are a potential death threat to others. Also after Songkran.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Songkran road accident toll holds at one dead, 25 injured
Day 2: Songkran death toll declines
Phuket suffers first road death for Songkran holidays
Phuket police get tough on drunk drivers
Zero deaths reported in Phuket on first day of Seven Days of Danger
Speeding, drunk drivers in fatal accidents over Songkran to face murder charges
Motorcyclist dead after swerving to avoid turning minivan
Night shift security guard dead after motorbike hits parked truck
UPDATE: Rawai Ducati accident, Frenchman was wearing helmet
Famous Muay Thai fighter dies in Thalang crash
Woman killed by sleeping pickup driver
Woman, 26, crushed by water truck on Kata Hill
French expat, pregnant Thai woman killed in motorbike collision in Rawai
British motorcyclist dies in Rawai crash
Drunk pickup driver charged after deadly wipeout

 

Phuket community
Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Another news source is saying the fisherman is 45 years old. Which is it, 74, or 45? Also, it looks...(Read More)

Phuket water reservoirs enough to last 33 days

Dear Lord,please send rain or an armada of water tanker ships,so that this constant nerve wrecking m...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Doesn't look like "same category"of boats to me.Maybe a real expert could give the ans...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

Where are the unsafe/illegally modyfied motorbikes now? Impounded, or back on the road to be a conti...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

Only 55 fined for speeding? Who laughs with me.? RTP not use speed devices to catch the hundreds of...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

809 fined for driving without driving license! Are they still driving? Still on the road? Or they h...(Read More)

Day 2: Songkran death toll declines

Seen graphics/analyses over many 'songkran years', death toll + whatever. Why not compare ...(Read More)

Navy takes action on ‘seastead’ off Phuket

If Thailand likes to make a elephant from a mouse, well, than let the more than 1700 generals and ad...(Read More)

Navy takes action on ‘seastead’ off Phuket

Something outside the territorial waters callled illegal? That must be a local thai approach. I refe...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Police have to love this kind of case...optimum fleecing opportunity. I have spent lots of time in b...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
Elegant White Charity Gala
China International Boat Show 2019
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 