PHUKET: The driver of a water truck that slammed into a roadside boulder on the steep hill to Nakalay, north of Patong yesterday (April 14), has died, becoming the second fatality on the island during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays.

By The Phuket News

Monday 15 April 2019, 01:56PM

The driver, Adisak Thanon, 34, later died from internal injuries sustained in the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Adisak Thanon, 34, suffered severe head injuries in the impact and was later pronounced dead at Patong Hospital, explained Capt Jaras Leampan of the Kamala Police.

The accident occurred at about 1:30pm.

The 10-wheeled truck seemed to have slid on a wet part of the road on the descent on the steep hill towards Nakalay, in Moo 6, Kamala. Mr Adisak applied the brakes but was unable to control the truck, which hit a boulder by the side of the road, Capt Jaras explained.

The truck ploughed through a steel fence and hit a motorbike parked in front of houses situated beside the road, but avoided hitting the houses themselves, he noted.

“Mr Adisak suffered wounds on his face and right ear. He was taken to Patong Hospital but succumbed to internal injuries at 8pm,” he said.

Four other people suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment in four other accidents during the Day 4 of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Apr 14).

Three of the accidents were in Muang District and the other accident was in Thalang District, reported Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket), at the daily Songkran safety briefing this morning.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 2,968 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows:

• 113 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 212 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 809 fined for driving without a licence

• 55 fined for speeding

• 78 fined for ignoring traffic signals

• 92 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 57 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 132 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 153 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 1,261 people fined for not wearing helmets