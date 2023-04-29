British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Songkran celebrations declared a huge success

Phuket Songkran celebrations declared a huge success

PHUKET: Authorities have declared the recent Songkran celebrations a major success, lauding a variety of activities across the island that attracted significant interest from local residents and tourists alike, which helped boost the local economy.

culturetourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 April 2023, 12:28PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The comments were made at a press conference held yesterday (Apr 28) at Phuket Provinicial Hall overseen by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam who was joined by Narong Phromchit, Manager of Songkran No L (no alcohol) 2023 Project, Woranuch Petchdee, Head of Central Department Store Marketing Department Phuket, and Thithiti Thanomsak, Public Relations Manager from Blue Tree Phuket.

Mr Anupap said public and private sector entities should be recognised and celebrated for the fine work they did in organising a wide range of events across the holiday period of Apr 13-16, the first time major festivities had been conducted in three years following the COVID-19 pandemic. The success of the events had contributed significantly to helping boost the local economy, he added.

Mr Narong explained the No L Songkran 2023 project on Apr 13 had been a great success. The alcohol-free celebration held on Dibuk Rd in Phuket Town was first established in 2012 and has won numerous awards and accolades from national media who have declared it one of the most worthwhile celebrations to attend throughout the country during Songkran.

This year’s No L Songkran project, which consisted of live concerts by Thai stars Khao Jirayu, retrospect and SDF as well as DJ Husky & MC Tmo, among others, attracted 30,560 attendees, Mr Narong explained, 8,000 of which were overseas visitors. It also allowed everyone opportunity to indulge in water play in a safe environment, he added.

AXA Insurance PCL

Ms Woranuch told how the ‘Big Island Water Fun 2023’ festival was also hugely successful. Held at the outdoor arena at Central Floresta, it attracted more than 160,000 visitors across the five-days it was operational. In addition to food and craft stalls, there was an area for water play and a series of live concerts across the five evenings, including Thai stars Playground and DJ Tyvon, DJ Roxy, DJ Leominati, Chin Chinawut, DJ Leochilee and DJ Man.

Ms Woranuch stated the five-day event helped boost the local economy and created a very positive image for Phuket as a world-class tourist destination.

Finally, Mr Tititi revealed the world-class techno music festival “Drumcode x Blue Tree Songkran” had been a tremendous success, attracting both local residents and domestic and international tourists alike.

Swedish techno label Drumcode, managed by star DJ and producer Adam Beyer, took place on Apr 14-15 and saw the likes of DJs Kolsch, Joris Voorn, Teenage Mutants and many more international and local artists perform.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket honours Prince’s birthday
Power bills set to fall for rest of 2023
Phuket targets 70% voter turn out
Democrats vow to develop Phuket
Evacuated Thais happy to be home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: At least 13 victims of suspected serial killer, Fatal Phuket mall jump || April 28
Phuket Police publicly destroy 136 illegal guns
Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 
Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week
Task force targets Phuket tourism illegal operators
Tighter visa rules stymie Chinese groups
Officials bamboozled by false tsunami alarm
More charges await serial-killing suspect
Woman arrested with 5kg of crystal meth
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Certain foreigners exempt from new tourist fee, Cycling from Phuket to Bangkok || April 27

 

Phuket community
Democrats vow to develop Phuket

wonder why they stay well away to say that they will fix all the scamm in the island like taxi etc, ...(Read More)

Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

Integrated ? Sorry Kurt, but there would be not a single Thai person giving you the feeling of bein...(Read More)

Tsunami warning sirens ‘no cause for alarm’

Coincidentally(perhaps?) there was a 7.1 magnitude quake in exactly the same area 2 days earlier at ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week

Serial whingers at it again. Never had issues with the LTO- by the time you reach for your wallet th...(Read More)

Democrats vow to develop Phuket

Must be about 6 months since we were to be yet another hub for something. ...(Read More)

Phuket targets 70% voter turn out

MFP will have a landslide..they had a massive crowd attending last night ...(Read More)

Evacuated Thais happy to be home

Would be nice to read a journalistic article why young Thai people choose to study in Sudan. Who pay...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week

Wow, PLTO closed 29-30 April, 1-4-5-6-7 May. That are great days for the taxi groups with civilised/...(Read More)

Fundraising set up for Phuket expat injured in road accident 

Many of us in expat community who are many years integrated, help often Thai friends/people in need ...(Read More)

Task force targets Phuket tourism illegal operators

Why not targeting motorbike rental shops who illegally rent out motorbikes to tourists with not the ...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA

 