Phuket Songkran celebrations declared a huge success

PHUKET: Authorities have declared the recent Songkran celebrations a major success, lauding a variety of activities across the island that attracted significant interest from local residents and tourists alike, which helped boost the local economy.

culturetourism

By The Phuket News

Saturday 29 April 2023, 12:28PM

The comments were made at a press conference held yesterday (Apr 28) at Phuket Provinicial Hall overseen by Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrambam who was joined by Narong Phromchit, Manager of Songkran No L (no alcohol) 2023 Project, Woranuch Petchdee, Head of Central Department Store Marketing Department Phuket, and Thithiti Thanomsak, Public Relations Manager from Blue Tree Phuket.

Mr Anupap said public and private sector entities should be recognised and celebrated for the fine work they did in organising a wide range of events across the holiday period of Apr 13-16, the first time major festivities had been conducted in three years following the COVID-19 pandemic. The success of the events had contributed significantly to helping boost the local economy, he added.

Mr Narong explained the No L Songkran 2023 project on Apr 13 had been a great success. The alcohol-free celebration held on Dibuk Rd in Phuket Town was first established in 2012 and has won numerous awards and accolades from national media who have declared it one of the most worthwhile celebrations to attend throughout the country during Songkran.

This year’s No L Songkran project, which consisted of live concerts by Thai stars Khao Jirayu, retrospect and SDF as well as DJ Husky & MC Tmo, among others, attracted 30,560 attendees, Mr Narong explained, 8,000 of which were overseas visitors. It also allowed everyone opportunity to indulge in water play in a safe environment, he added.

Ms Woranuch told how the ‘Big Island Water Fun 2023’ festival was also hugely successful. Held at the outdoor arena at Central Floresta, it attracted more than 160,000 visitors across the five-days it was operational. In addition to food and craft stalls, there was an area for water play and a series of live concerts across the five evenings, including Thai stars Playground and DJ Tyvon, DJ Roxy, DJ Leominati, Chin Chinawut, DJ Leochilee and DJ Man.

Ms Woranuch stated the five-day event helped boost the local economy and created a very positive image for Phuket as a world-class tourist destination.

Finally, Mr Tititi revealed the world-class techno music festival “Drumcode x Blue Tree Songkran” had been a tremendous success, attracting both local residents and domestic and international tourists alike.

Swedish techno label Drumcode, managed by star DJ and producer Adam Beyer, took place on Apr 14-15 and saw the likes of DJs Kolsch, Joris Voorn, Teenage Mutants and many more international and local artists perform.