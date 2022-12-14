Pro Property Partners
Phuket SMEs urged to have insurance

Phuket SMEs urged to have insurance

PHUKET: Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn, Secretary-General of the Office Insurance Commission (OIC) has urged operators of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to ensure they have adequate insurance.

economicstourismtransportaccidents
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 December 2022, 12:43PM

The call came yesterday (Dec 13) at an event in Phuket Town organised by the OIC, and officiated by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew. Some 120 local officials and SME operators attended the event.

The aim of the event, titled ‘Insurance is the right way to create armour for SMEs’, was to educate SME operators about the insurance options available “while emphasising and giving importance to insurance to minimise the risk that operators are exposed to”, said an official report of the event.

Mr Suthiphon, who has served as OIC Director-General since November 2015, noted that SMEs in Thailand were an important target group for development in socio-economic aspects of the country.

It was vital for SMEs to use insurance to mitigate business risks and increase business stability, Mr Suthiphon said.

Mr Suthiphon also noted that it was critical “for business operators to choose insurance products in line with the risks of their own businesses or individuals”.

As a New Year’s “gift” for the people, the OIC is offering accident insurance coverage from Dec 1 to Jan 31 for just B10 baht per person, Mr Suthiphon added.

The policy provides maximum coverage of B100,000, he said.

The OIC is also developing insurance products specifically for SMEs and other business operators that will become available in the new year, Mr Suthiphon said.

