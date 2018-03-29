PHUKET: A press conference was held yesterday (Mar 28) at the Patong Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Region 18 headquarters with representatives from various departments and offices to review the progress of the ongoing Phuket Smart City project which includes the installation of 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across the island.

Phuket Vice Governor Thavornwat Kongkaew, representatives from the Phuket Office for Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, representatives of the National Electronic and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC), the Digital Economy Promotion Office (DEPA) and the heads of relevant government agencies attended the meeting to “monitor and evaluate” the implementation of the Phuket Smart City Program.

The aim of the meeting was to evaluate the successes and obstacles in the Phuket Smart City project, which has been allocated a budget totaling B386 million from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society during the period from 2013 to 2017.

Some B161mn of the budget was assigned to CAT Telecom Co Ltd to install high-speed internet service at 100 areas around Phuket, with at least 1,000 total Wi-Fi points.

“This also includes providing digital signage equipment with relevant systems of which at least 21 points have been installed successfully,” said V/Gov Thavornwat.

“Beacon equipment with related systems have been installed in at least 2,000 points, with storage systems, as well as Big Data Integration, ready to provide Open Data Information and Open Data Management (a reporting tool) to provide information about the Smart City management,” he said.

He explained that Digital Signage services, which are digital information centres, have been installed with relevant systems at at least 21 points, including: Prince of Songkhla University Phuket Campus, Bus Terminal 1 and Bus Terminal 2, Phuket Town Hall, Wichit Pier, Phuket Municipality, Chalong Police Station, Phuket Digital Economy Office, Vachira Hospital, Tourist Information Centre on Thalang Rd, Phuket Provincial Police Station, Patong Police Station, Phuket Municipality, Chalong Temple, Kamala Police Station, People’s Public Library, Mai Khao Municipality, Rawai Municipality, Patong Hospital and Phuket International Airport.

“All 21 areas will be used to publicise information about Phuket, to give people in Phuket access to information and services that are beneficial to business development and help increase revenue in the community through digital technology,” said V/Gov Thavornwat.

“It also provides equal opportunities to access useful information, improving the quality of life for people through digital services. The goal is to develop Phuket to become the key digital power of the country by connecting cities with infrastructure, technology and provide more convenience for life.”