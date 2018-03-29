The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Smart City project installs 1,000 Wi-Fi points, 21 digital signage services

PHUKET: A press conference was held yesterday (Mar 28) at the Patong Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Region 18 headquarters with representatives from various departments and offices to review the progress of the ongoing Phuket Smart City project which includes the installation of 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across the island.

technology,

The Phuket News

Thursday 29 March 2018, 11:36AM

Phuket Vice Governor Thavornwat Kongkaew. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Vice Governor Thavornwat Kongkaew. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Thavornwat Kongkaew, representatives from the Phuket Office for Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, representatives of the National Electronic and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC), the Digital Economy Promotion Office (DEPA) and the heads of relevant government agencies attended the meeting to “monitor and evaluate” the implementation of the Phuket Smart City Program.

The aim of the meeting was to evaluate the successes and obstacles in the Phuket Smart City project, which has been allocated a budget totaling B386 million from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society during the period from 2013 to 2017.

Some B161mn of the budget was assigned to CAT Telecom Co Ltd to install high-speed internet service at 100 areas around Phuket, with at least 1,000 total Wi-Fi points.

This also includes providing digital signage equipment with relevant systems of which at least 21 points have been installed successfully,” said V/Gov Thavornwat.

Beacon equipment with related systems have been installed in at least 2,000 points, with storage systems, as well as Big Data Integration, ready to provide Open Data Information and Open Data Management (a reporting tool) to provide information about the Smart City management,” he said.

He explained that Digital Signage services, which are digital information centres, have been installed with relevant systems at at least 21 points, including: Prince of Songkhla University Phuket Campus, Bus Terminal 1 and Bus Terminal 2, Phuket Town Hall, Wichit Pier, Phuket Municipality, Chalong Police Station, Phuket Digital Economy Office, Vachira Hospital, Tourist Information Centre on Thalang Rd, Phuket Provincial Police Station, Patong Police Station, Phuket Municipality, Chalong Temple, Kamala Police Station, People’s Public Library, Mai Khao Municipality, Rawai Municipality, Patong Hospital and Phuket International Airport.

All 21 areas will be used to publicise information about Phuket, to give people in Phuket access to information and services that are beneficial to business development and help increase revenue in the community through digital technology,” said V/Gov Thavornwat.

It also provides equal opportunities to access useful information, improving the quality of life for people through digital services. The goal is to develop Phuket to become the key digital power of the country by connecting cities with infrastructure, technology and provide more convenience for life.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.