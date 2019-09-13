THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Smart City: Beating pain points with tech

Phuket Smart City: Beating pain points with tech

PHUKET: International consultancy Roland Berger has published a 148-page report compiled in conjunction with Chinese IT giant Huawei to analyse Phuket’s critical areas in need of development and addressing how to address them through technology.

technologyeconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 September 2019, 11:00AM

The need for Phuket to embrace the inevitable and adopt modern solutions to old problems is approaching fast.

The need for Phuket to embrace the inevitable and adopt modern solutions to old problems is approaching fast.

The need for Phuket to embrace the inevitable and adopt modern solutions to old problems is approaching fast.

The need for Phuket to embrace the inevitable and adopt modern solutions to old problems is approaching fast.

The need for Phuket to embrace the inevitable and adopt modern solutions to old problems is approaching fast.

The need for Phuket to embrace the inevitable and adopt modern solutions to old problems is approaching fast.

The need for Phuket to embrace the inevitable and adopt modern solutions to old problems is approaching fast.

The need for Phuket to embrace the inevitable and adopt modern solutions to old problems is approaching fast.

The need for Phuket to embrace the inevitable and adopt modern solutions to old problems is approaching fast.

The need for Phuket to embrace the inevitable and adopt modern solutions to old problems is approaching fast.

« »

The report, titled “Smart City Framework And Guidance For Thailand – Smart City services for Phuket”, targets vital issues for Phuket’s sustainability and growth, including water and electricity management, traffic and transportation, waste management and low infrastructure development – all areas where Phuket has been struggling to keep pace with growth.  (Read the full report here.)

“Phuket is among the first wave of smart cities in Thailand. Not least due to the huge influx of tourists, Phuket has many unaddressed problems that could be tackled by using smart city technologies. Together with Asian technology giant Huawei, Roland Berger have outlined an implementation framework to help cities revamp their services with the assistance of intelligent technologies,” noted John Low, Senior Partner at the Rolad Berger Kuala Lumpur office.

Founded in 1967, Munich-based Roland Berger currently comprises 2,400 employees working in 35 countries. In 2011, the company's sales were roughly US$1.2 billion (B36.768bn). The company is an independent partnership wholly owned by its approximately 220 partners. In 2018, Roland Berger reported US$670mn (B20.528bn) in revenues.

“In the case of Phuket, Roland Berger have identified six smart city services that have strong potential to address pain points and enhance the competitiveness of Phuket in the short run. In a substantive step towards the fourth industrial revolution, Thailand policymakers have launched an economic model that will help to transform Thailand into a high-income nation underpinned by technology and innovation. Labelled as "Thailand 4.0" movement, the national agenda relies on industry 4.0 solutions to holistically address modern fundamental issues such as (i) economic prosperity, (ii) social well-being, (iii) human capital development, and (iv) environmental protection,” Mr Low explained.

“As Thailand's second largest tourist destination, Phuket was selected as a model for smart city development within Thailand. Approximately US$13 million (about B398.5mn ) in government funding had been commissioned to develop Phuket smart city, with a vision towards higher quality of life for the locals and a thriving tourism sector to drive its economy.

“By leveraging smart city technologies, Phuket is expected to see a 4.5% boost in local economy over the next five years,” he added.

Similar to the capital Bangkok, Phuket is categorised as a legacy city with decades-old physical and institutional structures, some of which have been pushed to the limits by sharp population growth and rapid urbanisation, noted the report.

“Phuket is one of the fastest growing Thailand cities in terms of urbanisation and visitor growth. In November 2018 alone, the visitors to Phuket reached over one million, collectively generating over B40 billion in a single month. The number of visitors and migrants in Phuket far outgrew the number of locals, forcing the government to rethink its solutions to urban city problems such as waste, electricity demand and road congestion,” it explained.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Mr Low pointed out that adoption of smart city technologies are a critical piece in Phuket’s bid to efficiently manage resources and generate high return of value.

Using a systematic scoring matrix, combined with expert insights and multiple stakeholder interviews, the 148-page report Roland Berger co-wrote with Huawei has shortlisted six smart city verticals that are seen as key priorities for the city of Phuket, he said.

The six key services to implement include Smart Public Transport, Smart Traffic Light, Smart Electric Metering, Smart Waste Management, Smart Tourism, and Integrated CCTV solutions.

“The six shortlisted smart city services are expected to address Phuket’s growing pains and enhance the competitiveness of Phuket's local economy,” Mr Low said.

“Additionally, three key service enabler groups have been identified to support service operations and ensure scalability beyond Phuket. The six service verticals complement the three service enablers for the successful development of Phuket Smart City,” he added.

The central framework and recommendations described were developed through a detailed benchmarking exercise of globally leading city services.

“The viewpoints and insights shared in this report will be relevant for cities of all types in this rapidly changing world. Any city that shares Phuket’s ambition in becoming front-runners of smart technology deployment will be able to relate with and find transferable lessons from this joint study,” he said.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong lifeguards to be hired year round, full time
Tourism lures get creative
Digital Drive: Phuket police drop licence seizures in first move toward tech-based policing
Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Smashing fakes! Pope coming to Thailand? Drug drops put drivers at risk? || September 13
Karon Police identify body of foreign man found floating off Phuket
Governor requests B1.15mn extra to complete second building at new Provincial Hall site
Mice tourism development in Phuket held back by regulations
Phuket all clear as haze blankets south
Army lieutenant, accused of raping girl, 14, discharged, loses pension
Baby was not put up for sale, police say
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Controversial painting sold! Microplastics in Thai fish? Phuket expat honoured! || September 12
Phuket health office exonerates tourist store of overloaded preservatives in curry paste
Phuket Town road to close for Moon Cake Festival
Tourism climbs slowly despite low season

 

Phuket community
Patong lifeguards to be hired year round, full time

Thank you Major Chalermluck...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

Nasa,how do you know that Karon Police station kept the bail? All i can read on here is that Phuket ...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

"..and keeping in sleeping mode about improvement"And what makes you think they are not tr...(Read More)

Thamanat wins PM’s backing

Today in BangkokPost another article about this ex convicted army officer/drugs smuggler. He faked ...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

As mr Bullman was given the chance to 'depart' after leaving a bail of thb 200,000 (?), one ...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

It is perfectly normal for this police station and put the money right in the pocket, I know 3 case...(Read More)

US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world

Sure, American culture is corrupted and vain, w too many obese, consumption addicted citizens, poor...(Read More)

No passport required: Phuket Immigration confirms ‘passport on person’ not required despite ’Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’

Seht- this is about producing ID to the police- nothing to do with banks. ...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

Great example of how useless the TM-28/30 is. "Bad guys" don't bother to make repeate...(Read More)

Phuket police bumble hunt for Norwegian killer

use of the TM30 should be able to track him down, he is a bad guy, isn't that what it is for? :)...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket

 