PHUKET: The Phuket City Development Co Ltd (PKCD) Smart Bus is expected to be rolling on the streets of Phuket by Valentine’s Day, Feb 14, next year, PKCD Deputy Managing Director Phadet Jinda has confirmed to The Phuket News.

The PKCD is moving its main office to Central Festival Phuket East on the bypass road as part of their planned expansion for early 2018.

Mr Phadet made the startling revelation while explaining why PKCD is moving its main office to Central Festival Phuket East on the bypass road as part of their planned expansion for early 2018.

The multifaceted company is already using the new site as a temporary office space, before the completed space opens in April next year, PKCD Managing Director Phadet Jinda confirmed to The Phuket News.

“We are officially scheduled to open the new office on April 27, 2018. In the meantime our temporary office is open at floor one of Central Festival East (the HomeWorks building) to be ready to support the growing business unit in the near future,” said Mr Phadet.

“Next year, in 2018, we will give several gifts to the people of Phuket. On Feb 14, PKCD will launch the Phuket Smart Bus under the supervision of Phuket Smart Bus Co Ltd (PKSB) to develop public transport in Phuket,” announced Mr Phadet.

“The bus is installed with facilities for convenience, such as Wi-Fi and a wheelchair lift,” he said.

“We are also launching an application called ‘Choop.Me’ together with Phuket Application Co Ltd (PKAP), which is an application to help users with travel plans such as hotel bookings, tour packages, restaurant reservations and connecting people with transportation services in Phuket,” Mr Phadet added.

“As we will launch a number of projects together with affiliated companies under the care of PKCD,

our new company office location will be a good centre for this economic growth.

“We have partnered with the nation’s leading co-operative companies, such as the National Innovation Agency and the Board of Investment, who will also be able to use the space to present our ideas and plans.

“It will be a co-working space and a space for not only existing companies but also start-ups to present project ideas,” Mr Phadet explained.

“The office will also feature a Smart Bus control room, where PKSB will be able to track all Smart Bus vehicles via GPS and connected data.

“In the control room there will be staff to monitor movements of the buses, as well as to monitor the CCTV footage showing the inside and outside the buses.”

“We would like Phuket people to follow the work of PKCD closely as we will go forward together as according to our slogan, ‘No One Left Behind’,” said Mr Phadet.