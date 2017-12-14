Speaking to The Phuket News yesterday (Dec 13), Chief of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre Mr Piyawat Sukon said, “We went to inspect Karon Beach again yesterday (Dec 12) after we received a report that there was a problem between umbrella operators and the touts, as umbrella operators disagree with touts bringing animals onto the beach.
“The touts had either run away or were hiding. We could not find any suspects,” said Mr Piyawat.
“However, be assured that we will check again soon,” he added.
Last Thursday (Dec 7), Mr Piyawat told The Phuket News that he welcomed anyone to report sightings of illegal possession and mistreatment of wild animals directly to him on 089-873-7749.
“You can report these sightings to me directly. I speak basic English, if you are a foreigner, please speak simply and say what animal you saw, where, and when, or other important details,” he added. (See story here.)
