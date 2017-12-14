PHUKET: The Chief of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre in Thalang said that a recent inspection of Karon Beach following telephone calls directly to him stating slow loris touts were working the beach led to no arrests as the touts had disappeared by the time he had arrived.

This photo of a slow loris tout on Karon Beach was sent to The Phuket News on Monday Dec 10. Photo: Supplied

Speaking to The Phuket News yesterday (Dec 13), Chief of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre Mr Piyawat Sukon said, “We went to inspect Karon Beach again yesterday (Dec 12) after we received a report that there was a problem between umbrella operators and the touts, as umbrella operators disagree with touts bringing animals onto the beach.

“The touts had either run away or were hiding. We could not find any suspects,” said Mr Piyawat.

“However, be assured that we will check again soon,” he added.

Last Thursday (Dec 7), Mr Piyawat told The Phuket News that he welcomed anyone to report sightings of illegal possession and mistreatment of wild animals directly to him on 089-873-7749.

“You can report these sightings to me directly. I speak basic English, if you are a foreigner, please speak simply and say what animal you saw, where, and when, or other important details,” he added. (See story here.)