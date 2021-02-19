Phuket Skill Development Centre launches free vocational training for students

PHUKET: The Phuket Skill Development Centre yesterday (Feb 18) launched a project providing free vocational skills training for students who are experiencing financial difficulties and have been unable to complete their compulsory studies.



The program’s objective is to reduce educational inequality among people in the country and to help students prepare for their future careers.

The project focuses on important vocational skills required in the workplace such as Thai cuisine cooking, basic home training, garment sewing, hairdressing, and techniques for creating online shopping.

Additional training includes that for electricians, specifically electrical wiring mechanics in large buildings, and air conditioning technicians for homes and commercial buildings.

“The Phuket Provincial government had previously conducted a survey to count numbers of students and found that there were 5,007 students who were completing their compulsory education in Grade 3 (Mor 3),” said Jetsada Chan-u-rai, Director of the Phuket Skill Development Centre Office 21.

“A total 4,942 students wanted to continue their education, 26 students wanted to join the project vocational training for students from poor families after finishing their Grade 3 education, and 39 students did not want to join the project,” he added.

“The launch of the project today allows the targeted group of students who are about to graduate from Grade 3 compulsory education to complete their studies and inturn make their decision on choosing their career plan in the future,” Mr Jetsada added.

“If the project does not reach the required number of students the plan may be adjusted to invite students who already completed their education Grade 6 and want to join the project vocational skill training,” he explained.

Students seeking jobs or interested in joining the vocational skills training project, whether they completed Grade 3 or Grade 6, can apply for free skills training at the Phuket Skill Development Centre directly or via its website: http://home.dsd.go.th/phuketskill/index.htm