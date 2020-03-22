Phuket’s six new cases include Swiss, Canadian

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has announced that among six new cases of people confirmed as infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus since yesterday were a 26-year-old Swiss woman and a 46-year-old Canadian man.

Sunday 22 March 2020, 06:51PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana at the meeting today (Mar 22). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Governor Phakaphong delivered the news at the “Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center” at 3pm today (Mar 22).

Of the six new cases, three are Thai nationals, including a 35-year-old businessmen. Officials are monitoring 15 people who came into close contact with the man, Gov Phakaphong said.

The other two are a 48-year-old man who works as a driver and a 35-year-old Thai woman, he added.

Officials are monitoring nine people who came into close contact with the driver and 12 people who came into close contact with the woman, Gov Phakaphong said.

A 47-year-old Malaysian businessman, named Arip, was also among the new cases, and officials are monitoring 15 people who came into close contact with him, Gov Phakaphong noted.

Officials are also monitoring 15 people who came into close contact with the Swiss woman, and with nine people who came into close contact with the Canadian tourist, he said.

Governor Phakaphong assured that officials have ramped up measures to prevent the spread of the disease, including mandatory checks on all people arriving – and now all people departing – on the island by vehicles passing through the Phuket Check Point at the northern end of the island.

“At this time, the situation does not need to be upgraded to Level 3,” Governor Phakaphong said.

“However, if necessary, we will increase our surveillance. Phuket is ready to take care of patients and our Phuket brothers and sisters,” he said.

The six new cases bring the official total number of people in Phuket confirmed as infected with the virus since the outbreak began to 13.

Of the 13, two were Chinese tourists from ground zero Wuhan in China and the remaining 11 are still in hospital receiving treatment.

Of the 593 people found in Phuket suspected of being infected with the virus, 13 have been confirmed as infected, 557 have been confirmed as not infected and the remaining 23 are in hospital awaiting test results.