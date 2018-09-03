BANGKOK: Thailand’s finest developers dazzled at the 13th annual PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2018 held on Friday evening (Aug 31) at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection hotel, Bangkok.

By The Phuket News

Monday 3 September 2018, 04:41PM

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi accepts the 2018 Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year.

PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards chairwoman Suphin Mechuchep presents the Best Developer award to AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited.

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited wins seven awards at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2018 including Best Developer.

The winners of the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2018 celebrate in Bangkok.

Leading the list of winners was AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited, which took home seven golden trophies and was crowned the Best Developer of the year.

Phuket put in a strong showing, with Phuket’s Boat Pattana Co Ltd winning the Best Boutique Developer award, besting All Inspire Development Public Company Limited, Altitude Development Co Ltd, Habitat Group Co Ltd and Mana Patanakarn Co Ltd, which were all Highly Commended in the category.

Botanica Luxury Villas by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co Ltd won Best Villa Development (Phuket) and Highly Commended recognition in the Best Housing Architectural Design (Resort) category.

Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort by Apex Development Public Company Limited won Best Hotel Development, Best Hotel Architectural Design and Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design (Resort) awards

The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay by Apex Development Public Company Limited won Best Condo Development (Phuket) and Highly Commended recognition in the Best Mixed Use Development category.

Mai Khao Beach Condotel by Thai Business Development Company Group and Utopia Naiharn by Utopia Naiharn Co Ltd both Highly Commended in the category, while in the Special Awards category, Mai Khao Beach Condotel by Thai Business Development Company Group won Highly Commended recognition for Best Universal Design Development.

Regarding the top accolade of the night, the independent panel of judges noted in their handing down of the awards, “AP Thailand has been at the forefront of innovation and sustainability in real estate development for nearly three decades, offering 15 sub-brands to serve various segments, from lifestyle development to home office projects.

“Over the years it has partnered and collaborated with foreign investment, brokerage, design, and property management firms to ensure the delivery of top-notch customer service and for its various corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to be implemented successfully.”

In addition to receiving praise for CSR initiatives, this year’s Best Developer was recognised for its outstanding efforts in Sustainable Development, and also collected the new Special Recognition for Design and Construction.

Other big victors include former Best Developer titleholder Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC), earning six gongs out of seven nominations, including the new awards for Special Recognition for Customer Care and Special Recognition for Building Communities. MQDC’s joint venture with One.Six Development for The Strand also received an award.

The judging panel wanted to acknowledge the potential growth of niche segments, allowing several other categories to debut this year, including Best Senior Living Development, Best Home Office Development, and Best Co Working Space Development.

In addition, the judges awarded the categories for Special Recognition for Community Retail, Special Recognition for Smart Home Development (two winners), and Special Recognition for Public Facility (three winners).

The event’s official charity partner presented the Raks Thai Special Recognition for Community Projects Award to Areeya Property Public Company Limited for promoting workers’ rights, CSR and sustainable development. It was one of two awards not chosen by the judging panel.

The other was for the 2018 Real Estate Personality of the Year, which was presented by the editors of PropertyGuru Property Report to a pioneer of larg- scale and master-planned mixed-use communities in the kingdom, Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO of Frasers Property Limited TCC Assets (Thailand).

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, youngest son of Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, is behind 2017 two-time winner GoldenLand, the country’s first LEED platinum mixed-use building at Park Ventures Ecoplex, and the highly anticipated One Bangkok integrated complex.

Joined by more than 620 guests – the largest attendance in the awards’ history – the black-tie gala ceremony was keynoted by respected speaker Prayoth Benyasut, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce.

Hari V. Krishnan, CEO of PropertyGuru Group, said, “I am delighted to congratulate all the Winners and Highly Commended companies in Thailand. Year after year these developers have shown the spirit of ingenuity and tenacity to adapt and cater to consumers’ evolving needs, producing projects for niche segments like senior living and co-working spaces, and setting a standard of quality for the rest of their Asian neighbours.”

Terry Blackburn, founder and Managing Director of the PropertuyGuru Asia Property Awards, said: “The Thailand Property Awards remain the showcase event of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards season. Nowhere else in Asia do we see such creativity, dedication to innovation and commitment to growth. Developers from everywhere in Southeast Asia look here to learn and to be inspired, which is why we will be returning in November to host our Grand Final in Bangkok for the first time.”

In his welcoming remarks at the ceremony, Mr Blackburn, who launched the Asia Property Awards series 13 years ago and organised the first-ever Thailand Property Awards gala dinner in 2006, reiterated that whilst the awards programme has evolved, its “core fundamentals have remained the same” and it continues to be the gold standard in real estate.

He added that Thailand will be hosting the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on Nov 9, marking the first time that it will be held in the country.

For the complete list of winners, see below.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS & HIGHLY COMMENDED

13th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2018

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited​

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: Boat Pattana Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: All Inspire Development Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Altitude Development Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mana Patanakarn Co., Ltd.

Special Recognition in CSR

WINNER: AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited​

WINNER: Areeya Property Public Company Limited​

WINNER: Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Special Recognition in Sustainable Development

WINNER: AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited​

WINNER: Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Special Recognition for Customer Care

WINNER: Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Special Recognition for Building Communities

WINNER: Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

WINNER: Utopia Development

Special Recognition for Design and Construction

WINNER: AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited​

WINNER: Enrich States Co., Ltd.

WINNER: Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

WINNER: Utopia Development

RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: Vittorio Residence by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok by Nirvana Daii PLC

Best Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: The Reserve Sathorn by Pruksa Real Estate Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Park Origin Phayathai by Origin Property Public Company Limited

Best High End Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: ONE9FIVE Asoke – Rama 9 by TC Development

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Altitude Samyan-Silom by Altitude Development Co.,Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Walden Asoke by Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

Best Affordable Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: Chapter One Eco by Pruksa Real Estate Public Company Limited

Best Luxury Housing Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: Baan Issara Bangna by C.I.N. Estate Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: Astera Pride Rama II by V.M.P.C. Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: KUUN by ACE Estate Group Co., Ltd.

Best Residential Development (Chiang Mai)

WINNER: Hilltania by SomsriWangtongkum Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The 8 Condominium by The 8 Estate Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Prominence Proud by Regal Asset Company Limited

Best Villa Development (Phuket)

WINNER: Botanica Luxury Villas by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co., Ltd

Best Condo Development (Phuket)

WINNER: The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay by Apex Development Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mai Khao Beach Condotel by Thai Business Development Company Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Utopia Naiharn by Utopia Naiharn Co., LTD.

Best Villa Development (Samui)

WINNER: Verano Residence by Samui Be One Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Ariya Residences by Ariya Samui Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Samui Green Cottages by Neo Estate Corporations Co., Ltd

Best Housing Development (Eastern Seaboard)

WINNER: Patta Prime by Patta Development Co., Ltd.

Best Villa Development (Eastern Seaboard)

WINNER: Sunplay Pool Villas Bangsaray by Sunplay Asia Limited

Best Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard)

WINNER: The Riviera Wongamat Beach by The Riviera Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sunplay The Heights Bangsaray by Sunplay Asia Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Riviera Jomtien by The Riviera Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Wyndham Atlas Wongamat Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

Best Residential Development (Hua Hin)

WINNER: Falcon Hill by Falcon Hill Development Limited.

Best Senior Living Development

WINNER: Jin Wellbeing County by Premiere Home Health Care Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sunplay Bangsaray by Sunplay Asia Limited

COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Home Office Development

WINNER: Prove Kaset-Nawamin by Altitude Development Co., Ltd.

Best Retail Development

WINNER:Central Embassy by Central Group

Best Hotel Development

WINNER: Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort by Apex Development Public Company Limited

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Thew Talay Estate Cha Am – Hua Hin by Issara United Co., Ltd. & Issara United Development Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay by Apex Development Public Company Limited

Best Co Working Space Development

WINNER: Spaces Chamchuri Square by Spaces

Special Recognition for Community Retail

WINNER: Summer Hill by Boutique Prakhanong 1 Ltd., subsidiary of Boutique Corporation Public Company Limited.

Special Recognition for Smart Home Development

WINNER: KUUN by ACE Estate Group Co., Ltd.

WINNER: Park Origin Phayathai by Origin Property Public Company Limited

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: The Strand by One.Six Development and Magnolia Quality Development Corporation

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Park Origin Phayathai by Origin Property Public Company Limited

Best High End Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: ONE9FIVE Asoke – Rama 9 by TC Development

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Altitude Samyan-Silom by Altitude Development Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Walden Asoke by Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER:The Cuvée by Chaopraya Mahanakorn Public Company Limited.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: UNiO H Tiwanon by Helix Co., Ltd

Best Condo Interior Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Vittorio residence by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: ONE9FIVE Asoke – Rama 9 by TC Development

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Cuvée by Chaopraya Mahanakorn Public Company Limited.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Strand by One.Six Development and Magnolia Quality Development Corporation

Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: ONE9FIVE Asoke – Rama 9 by TC Development

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Park Origin Phayathai by Origin Property Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: UNIO Sukhumvit 72 by Helix Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: KUUN by ACE Estate Group Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: LEROY Ruamrudee by Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mastery Phaholyothin24 by Altitude Development Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Interior Design

WINNER: LEROY Ruamrudee by Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: KUUN by ACE Estate Group Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Marui Sothorn 4 by Maruay RealEstate Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: KUUN by ACE Estate Group Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: LEROY Ruamrudee by Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

Best Condo Architectural Design (Resort)

WINNER: Sunplay The Heights Bangsaray by Sunplay Asia Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Cayla Private Urban Tropical Residence by Cayla Private Equity Co.,Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Wyndham Atlas Wongamat Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

Best Condo Interior Design (Resort)

WINNER: Wyndham Atlas Wongamat Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Cayla Private Urban Tropical Residence by Cayla Private Equity Co., Ltd

Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Resort)

WINNER: Cayla Private Urban Tropical Residence by Cayla Private Equity Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Riviera Wongamat Beach by The Riviera Group

Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design (Resort)

WINNER: The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay by Apex Development Public Company Limited

Best Housing Architectural Design (Resort)

WINNER: MU-Samui by Neo Estate Corporations Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Ariya Residences by Ariya Samui Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Botanica Luxury Villas by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Kalessan Villa by Neo Estate Corporations Co., Ltd

Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design (Resort)

WINNER: The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay by Apex Development Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Ariya Residences by Ariya Samui Co., Ltd

Best Home Office Architectural Design

WINNER: Prove Kaset-Nawamin by Altitude Development Co., Ltd.

Best Retail Architectural Design

WINNER: Central Embassy by Central Group

Best Hotel Architectural Design

WINNER: Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort by Apex Development Public Company Limited

BEST OF THAILAND AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Thailand)

WINNER: Vittorio Residence by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Best Housing Development (Thailand)

WINNER: Baan Issara Bangna by C.I.N. Estate Co., Ltd.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Best Universal Design Development

WINNER: Central Embassy by Central Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Jin Wellbeing County by Premiere Home Health Care Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mai Khao Beach Condotel by Thai Business Development Company Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Sunplay Pool Villas Bangsaray by Sunplay Asia Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Riviera Wongamat Beach by The Riviera Group

Raks Thai Special Recognition for Community Projects Award

WINNER: Areeya Property Public Company Limited

Special Recognition for Public Facility

WINNER: Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park

WINNER: Metro Forest Learning Center by PTT Public Company Limited

WINNER: TCDC (Thailand Creative & Design Centre) by Creative Economy Agency (Public Organisation)

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO, Frasers Property Limited & TCC Assets (Thailand)