Phuket shops, businesses mark high compliance with COVID post-lockdown health regulations

PHUKET: Phuket shops and businesses that have been allowed to reopen so far are following the post-lockdown health regulations tightly, many above “90% compliance”, the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee headed by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana reported yesterday (May 22).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 May 2020, 01:30PM

Many of the businesses in Phuket allowed to reopen are showing high compliance of the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown health regulations. Photo: PPHO

Officers from the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) inspected many of the businesses allowed to reopen. Photo: PPHO

The assessment was carried out from May 17-21, with those evaluated separated into groups, the Governor reported.

Of the businesses allowed to resume operations since May 3, those inspected were found to be observing “more than 90% compliance”, he added.

The businesses evaluated in this group included food or beverage distribution in hotels, hospitals, restaurants and beverages providers, convenience stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, providers of miscellaneous goods necessary for living and retail stores, telecommunications businesses, banks, and offices of government agencies and state enterprises.

Inspections of street vendors, hawkers, stalls, small-scale wholesale retailers and community wholesale retailers found that these operators were observing the mandatory health regulations at a level of “more than 80%”, the Governor said.

Of the businesses allowed to resume operations since May 17, inspections targeted food distribution and drinks served at restaurants, cafeterias, eateries as well as those served by general beverage vendors and found that this group was following the government regulations by “as high as 88%”, the Governor said.

Another group targeted comprised department stores and community malls that featured stores selling consumer products and services, restaurants and beverage vendors, beauty salons, hairdresser and barber shops and manicure providers, as well as welfare centres that catered to infants and the elederly. This group was found to be observing the health regulations “more than 90% in all activities”, the Governor said.

Inspections of retailers, wholesalers and large wholesale markets found that 92.4% of the businesses and operators were rated with “very high cooperation”, while 87.8% of operators had met or exceeded the “high cooperation” rating, he added.

Golf course and driving range operators scored “100%” in enforcing the health regulations, while their customers and clients scored “95.2%” complaince, the Governor added.

Other outdoor sports and recreation venues and operators, such as tennis facilities, horseback riding operators, shooting ranges, archery and park exercise areas, public exercise areas, sport fields, recreation areas open only for open-air walking) as well as animal and pet care services were also assessed. Most entrepreneurs and service users cooperated with government measures “in excess of 90%”, he said.

Beauty clinics, beauty salons and nail salons both inside and outside of shopping malls and community malls, as well as outdoor and indoor public swimming pools, botanical gardens and flower gardens, museums, historic sites and galleries, and learning centers and public libraries were all found to be cooperating at “higher than 90%“ compliance, the Governor noted.

Gymnasiums not located in shopping malls, shopping centers or community malls were also inspected, and it was found that the operators and their service users were cooperating with the mandatory health regulations by “89%”, Governor Phakaphong also reported.

About 70% of people visiting stores, facilities and business services were registering their attendance at the venues through the ThaiChana web portal, the Governor also noted.

Governor Phakaphong urged people to use the ThaiChana website to register their whereabouts when using businesses. “It is very easy to use,” he said.