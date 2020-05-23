BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket shops, businesses mark high compliance with COVID post-lockdown health regulations

PHUKET: Phuket shops and businesses that have been allowed to reopen so far are following the post-lockdown health regulations tightly, many above “90% compliance”, the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee headed by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana reported yesterday (May 22).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 May 2020, 01:30PM

Many of the businesses in Phuket allowed to reopen are showing high compliance of the ‘new normal’ post-lockdown health regulations. Photo: PPHO

Officers from the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) inspected many of the businesses allowed to reopen. Photo: PPHO

Patong Mayor Chalermluk Kebsup (right) joined the inspections in Patong. Photo: PPHO

The assessment was carried out from May 17-21, with those evaluated separated into groups, the Governor reported.

Of the businesses allowed to resume operations since May 3, those inspected were found to be observing “more than 90% compliance”, he added.

The businesses evaluated in this group included food or beverage distribution in hotels, hospitals, restaurants and beverages providers, convenience stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, providers of miscellaneous goods necessary for living and retail stores, telecommunications businesses, banks, and offices of government agencies and state enterprises.

Inspections of street vendors, hawkers, stalls, small-scale wholesale retailers and community wholesale retailers found that these operators were observing the mandatory health regulations at a level of “more than 80%”, the Governor said.

Of the businesses allowed to resume operations since May 17, inspections targeted food distribution and drinks served at restaurants, cafeterias, eateries as well as those served by general beverage vendors  and found that this group was following the government regulations by “as high as 88%”, the Governor said.

Another group targeted comprised department stores and community malls that featured stores selling consumer products and services, restaurants and beverage vendors, beauty salons, hairdresser and barber shops and manicure providers, as well as welfare centres that catered to infants and the elederly. This group was found to be observing the health regulations “more than 90% in all activities”, the Governor said.

Inspections of retailers, wholesalers and large wholesale markets found that 92.4% of the businesses and operators were rated with “very high cooperation”, while 87.8% of operators had met or exceeded the “high cooperation” rating, he added.

Golf course and driving range operators scored “100%” in enforcing the health regulations, while their customers and clients scored “95.2%” complaince, the Governor added.

Other outdoor sports and recreation venues and operators, such as tennis facilities, horseback riding operators, shooting ranges, archery and park exercise areas, public exercise areas, sport fields, recreation areas open only for open-air walking) as well as animal and pet care services were also assessed. Most entrepreneurs and service users cooperated with government measures “in excess of 90%”, he said.

Beauty clinics, beauty salons and nail salons both inside and outside of shopping malls and community malls, as well as outdoor and indoor public swimming pools, botanical gardens and flower gardens, museums, historic sites and galleries, and learning centers and public libraries were all found to be cooperating at “higher than 90%“ compliance, the Governor noted.

Gymnasiums not located in shopping malls, shopping centers or community malls were also inspected, and it was found that the operators and their service users were cooperating with the mandatory health regulations by “89%”, Governor Phakaphong also reported.

About 70% of people visiting stores, facilities and business services were registering their attendance at the venues through the ThaiChana web portal, the Governor also noted.

Governor Phakaphong urged people to use the ThaiChana website to register their whereabouts when using businesses. “It is very easy to use,” he said.

 

Phuket community
Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

The trip to Old Town from Thalang yesterday was pleasant and took very little time. No taxis rode my...(Read More)

Sex workers left in cold by outbreak

The 5000 baht handout was supposed to be for "informal workers". If you're 'formal...(Read More)

Thai Airways loses state enterprise status after stake sell-off

State sells off shares to itself- typical con job. One will not be surprised who is benefiting from ...(Read More)

Sex workers left in cold by outbreak

While many men provide sexual services, it's sexism, pure and simple- that marginalizes this pr...(Read More)

Shorter curfew likely, but emergency decree will be extended

Capitalism relies on unencumbered growth. Seems we're out of room. Time for a new programming wh...(Read More)

Sex workers left in cold by outbreak

Well, I have seen many reports from various ministries here in Thailand that there is no prostitutio...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

I see PN did follow the own announcement ! Mr.GerryT81 nailed it. " Super"comments from L...(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

Dear Editor, thank you very much for recognizing the problem with a few keyboard bullies. Many times...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: COVID impact and bargain hunters

Stop luring people in fraudulent investment schemes. The market is completely dead. Thai and foreign...(Read More)

Shorter curfew likely, but emergency decree will be extended

Now we can drive up and down streets with closed Restaurants and Pubs until 11pm! Cant wait to get a...(Read More)

 

