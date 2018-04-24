PHUKET: A clothes shop at the Ocean Shopping Mall in Phuket Town was gutted by fire last night (April 23).

Tuesday 24 April 2018, 10:45AM

The shop was closed at the time. No injuries were reported resulting from the fire.

Officials from the Phuket office of Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) stationed at the Phuket City Municipality were notified of the fire at 9:45pm.

Firefighters with five fire engines and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation soon arrived at the scene, the Hollywood clothes shop on the street frontage of the Ocean Shopping Mall on Tilok Uthit 1 Rd.

Phuket City DDPM Chief Pongsak Siritab, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana and a team of officers from the Phuket City Police led by Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong were also present at the scene.

Firefighters broke the glass door to enter the shop and douse the fire, which took about one hour from them to bring under control.

The fire teams prevented the flames from spreading to adjoining shops and causing further damage.

At this stage police believe that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. However, forensic police are investigating the scene today (April 24).

The Ocean Shopping Mall includes a multiplex cinema on the second floor. It was not reported whether any persons in the cinemas at the time were evacuated as a precaution.