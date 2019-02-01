THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket shocked by death of prominent businessman

PHUKET: The Thai community across Phuket is still reeling from the death of prominent businessman Thiti Tandavanitj, who was found hanged in his family’s ancestral home Baan Chinpracaha in Phuket Town early Wednesday morning.

Friday 1 February 2019, 01:19PM

Thiti Tandavanitj. January 10, 1970 – January, 30, 2019.

Thiti Tandavanitj. January 10, 1970 – January, 30, 2019.

Funeral services for Mr Thiti, who was 49 years old, are being held at Wat Ketho, Kathu, nightly until Sunday (Feb 3), when his cremation ceremony will be held at 1pm.

Mass prayers for Mr Thiti, a very well-known and well-liked member of Phuket’s Tandavanitj family, began at Wat Ketho (see map below) on Wednesday night.

Mass prayers will be held tonight and tomorrow night, starting at 7:30pm.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul told The Phuket News that officers were notified of Mr Thiti’s death and called to Baan Chinpracha, at 98 Krabi Rd in Phuket Town, at about 7am.

Col Sompong was clear that there was no dispute that the death was suicide.

“He used a rope to hang himself in an outside area of the house, near the garage. It does not involve other people, it was not murder,” Col Sompong said.

Thai-language daily That Rath reported that police had confirmed through CCTV footage and followup investigations that Mr Thiti went to a store and bought the rope himself, and returned to the home.

Thiti Tandavanitj is sixth-generation owner of Baan Chinpracha, which was built in 1903 and is extolled as the first true Sino-Portuguese mansion in Phuket Town.

QSI International School Phuket

The house has since served as the family home for the Tandavanitj clan, which first rose to prominence in Phuket through Phra Phithak Chinpracha (birth name Marseang Tandavanitj) and his tin-mining ventures.

Mr Thiti was the son of Sithi Tandavanitj, a former President of the Thai Hotels Association, Southern Chapter, a position that Mr Thiti had also previously held. Mr Sithi died after suffering a heart attack on Dec 30, 2007.

Mr Thiti’s death has come as a shock to the Phuket community.

Mr Thiti was a successful businessman in his own right. He was a partner of the Metropole Hotel Phuket and director of the well-respected C-Construction Co Ltd.

He also operated the Sea Excursion Co Ltd travel business service operation in Phuket and Southern Thailand as well as a hotel management and property consultancy. He was also Chairman of the Thai Tourism Network and Service Club (Southern Thailand Chapter), and was executive director of the Mrs Universe Thailand 2017 contest.

As recently as last Saturday, Mr Thiti through his own Facebook page posted a promotional teaser highlighting the forthcoming opening of the Tribhum attraction at Central Phuket Floresta. He had just signed a contract to be an official ticket sales agent for the mainstay attraction.

Mr Thiti also was deeply involved in many community projects and events, especially those that contributed to the welfare and development of children.

His survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

 

 

