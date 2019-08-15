Phuket shines bright at Thailand Property Awards

propertyconstruction

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 August 2019, 09:48AM

Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year was presented to Peerapong Jaroon-ek, chief executive officer of Origin Property.

Habitat Group took the Best Boutique.

Best Developer (Thailand) title is Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

Best Developer (Thailand) title is Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

In another landmark year for the prestigious annual PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, a total of 64 honours were presented in 2019.

Phuket’s Kamala-located MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside by MontAzure won three national accolades at the 14th Annual PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, while several other Phuket projects also picked up major awards.

The annual PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, the Kingdom’s long-running and most prestigious real estate awards programme, were honoured at an exclusive ceremony at the Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Bangkok last Friday (Aug 9).

Among the three awards won by MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside was “Best Hotel Residence”, besting Ramada by Wyndam Mira North Pattaya by Habitat Group and Wyndham Garden Irin Bangsaray Pattaya by Irin Property Co Ltd, which both received “Highly Commended”.

MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside also won “Best Condo Architectural Design (Resort)”, topping The Riviera Jomtien by The Riviera Group and Utopia Karon by Utopia Construction Group Co Ltd.

The MGallery Residences project in Phuket also scooped the “Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Resort) prize, ahead of Utopia Loft Naiharn by Utopia Construction Group Co Ltd.

Also scoring big in the national awards was Avadina Hills by Anantara, a development in Phuket by Minor International and Kajima, claiming the “Best Housing Development (Thailand)” prize.

Avadina Hills by Anantara also won “Best Luxury Housing Development (Phuket)”.

The award for “Best Housing Development (Phuket)” went to Anchan Hills by Pearl Island Property, with Botanica Luxury villas by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co Ltd, Riverhouse by E Land Development Co Ltd, and Utopia Maikhao by Utopia Construction Group Co Ltd all receiving “Highly Commended” awards.

The Best Condo Development (Phuket) awards went to Utopia Loft Naiharn, with MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside also picking up a “Highly Commended” prize in the category.

Meanwhile, Phuket projects Anchan Hills by Pearl Island Property and Botanica Luxury villas by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co Ltd both also scored a “Highly Commended” in the “Best Housing Architectural Design (Resort)” national category, won by by The Prospect by Grand Paradise Villa Co Ltd.

Outside Phuket, the Aquella Lakeside by Paradise Group won the “In Best Housing Development (Phang-Nga and Krabi)” award.

Earning its first Best Developer (Thailand) title was Siamese Asset Co., Ltd, which collected a total of six golden trophies and three Highly Commended distinctions.

“Its finger firmly on the pulse of Bangkok’s NOW generation, Siamese Asset combines functionality and smart spaces to keep pace with the fluidity of millennial lifestyles; mixed-use Siamese Rama 9 symbolises a new CBD in the capital, engaging through strategic design and architecture to imagine a sense of place,” said the independent panel of judges.

One of last year’s runners-up in the Best Boutique category finally took the prize in this category; Habitat Group, the developer of Ramada by Wyndam Mira North Pattaya, and Walden Sukhumvit 39, left the ceremony with seven golden trophies and two commendations, including a gong for the Best Digital Performance Hotel Residence presented by smart solutions company WiseSight.

The firm also honoured the year’s Best Digital Performance Condo Development (Bangkok), Best Digital Performance Housing Development (Bangkok), Best Digital Performance Condo Development (Provincial), Best Digital Performance Housing Development (Provincial), and Best Digital Performance Commercial Development.

Former Best Developer title holder Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) won 17 trophies spanning a wide array of properties, including Best Ultra Luxury Condo, Smart Home, Best Senior Living, Best Green, and Best Universal Design Development, as well as the Special Recognition for Design and Construction (shared with Siamese Asset). MQDC was also selected by the programme’s Official Charity Partner to receive the Right To Play for Community Projects award for their outreach efforts outside their development sites.

In another landmark year for the prestigious awards, a total of 64 honours were presented in 2019 including Best Hotel Residence, Best Senior Living Architectural Design, and the Special Recognition for Public Facility for the Deep Excavation and Completion of the Sanam Chai Station Project by Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, and the Suvarnabhumi International Airport Midfield Satellite 1 by Airport of Thailand Public Company Limited.

One of the evening’s most memorable moments was the presentation of the 2019 Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year award to Peerapong Jaroon-ek, chief executive officer of Origin Property. He was chosen for his leadership and contributions to the Thailand 4.0 initiative. The special award was presented on behalf of the editors of Property Report magazine by PropertyGuru Group’s chief business officer Jeremy Williams.

The five-hour awards ceremony and gala dinner – one of the most awaited real estate industry events in Thailand – was graced by Mom Ratchawongse Chatu Mongol Sonakul, Thailand’s Minister of Labour, and former Governor of the Bank of Thailand, who encouraged property developers in Thailand to create a safe and progressive environment for all real estate and construction professionals.

Hari V. Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer of PropertyGuru Group, said: “Congratulations to all the Winners and Highly Commended awardees at our longest-running award programme and largest-ever edition of the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards. I’m delighted that these 60 categories represent a robust property sector with a large offering of quality properties for consumers and investors. I support the call of the Thai Minister of Labour to protect the rights of real estate professionals who are shaping the future of our communities.”

JLL Thailand country manager Suphin Mechuchep once again led the independent judging panel, whose members conducted supervised site inspections for the shortlisted projects. The other members of the central panel were: Arunee Thiemhong, President, Thai Real Estate Sales and Marketing Association; Chaivut Saengaram, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, Chuchawal-Royal Haskoning Ltd; Chaiyuth Pete Thirangoon, Director, Akatan Company Limited; Charles Blocker, CEO & Founder, IC Partners Limited; Leong Choong Peng, Advisor (Thailand), Arcadis, and Director, Australian Institute of Quantity Surveyors; Marciano Birjmohun, Managing Director, DMRD Co Ltd; Dr. Phongthon Tharachai, CEO, Project Planning Service Public Company Limited; Sasivimol Sinthawanarong, Design Principal, JARKEN Co., Ltd.; Prof. Sonthya Vanichvatana, PhD, Associate Architect, MRICS, and Chairperson, Department of Real Estate, Martin de Tours School of Management and Economics, MSME Business School, Assumption University; and Tawatchai Kobkaikit, Managing Director, TK Studio.

The regional panel judges were: Clayton Wade, Managing Director, Premier Homes Real Estate; George Willoughby, Managing Director, Form Realty Thailand; John Jepson, Managing Director, Samui Real Estate Locators Co. Ltd; Mesa Wongsida, Director, North Shore Property Co.,Ltd; Nick Thatcher, Managing Director, Thai-Real.com; Robert Krupica, Senior Partner, Hughes Krupica; Thanyamai Totharong, Founder & President, ARISE ASIA Co., Ltd; Tomas Noren, Senior Manager (Property and Asset Management), JLL; and Vera Key, Sales and Marketing Director, Siam Properties.

The entire awards programme was supervised by BDO in Thailand, led by audit and assurances partner Matthew Cutt, and assisted by audit services manager Angelina Harinck and assistant manager Komang Indrihapsari. The award-winning team of BDO is one of the world’s largest networks of auditing and accountancy firms.

Hosted by awards director Jules Kay, the 14th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2019 was supported by platinum sponsor Hitachi Elevators & Escalators; gold sponsors Kudos and JLL; official airline partner THAI Airways; official portal partner DDproperty, Thailand’s leading property site; official charity partner Right To Play; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; media partners Engineering Today, GM Live, Luxury Society Asia, Terra BKK, The Bangkok Insight, The Phuket News, The Standard; and official supervisor BDO.

LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES

14th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2019

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Asset Five Group Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: AssetWise Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: D'Well Grand Asset Co.,Ltd

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: Whizdom Asoke-Sukhumvit by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: ANIL Sathorn 12 by Grand Unity Development Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Address Siam-Ratchathewi by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Collection by Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

Best High End Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: Cloud Thonglor-Petchaburi by Risland (Thailand)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Walden Sukhumvit 39 by Habitat Group

Best Mid End Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: The Privacy Jatujak by Pruksa Real Estate Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Modiz Collection Bangpho by AssetWise Co.,Ltd

Best Affordable Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: AMBER CONDO by Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: ATMOZ Ladprao 71 by AssetWise Co.,Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Niche MONO Ramkhamhaeng by SENA Development Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Polis Condo Suksawat 64 by W&W Property and Development Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Nest Sukhumvit 71 by The Nest Property

Best Housing Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: Vana Residence Rama9 – Srinakarin by Asset Five Group Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: AIRES RAMA 9 by D'Well Grand Asset Co.,Ltd

PHUKET

Best Luxury Housing Development (Phuket)

WINNER: Avadina Hills by Anantara, a development by Minor International and Kajima

Best Housing Development (Phuket)

WINNER: Anchan Hills by Pearl Island Property

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Botanica Luxury villas by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co.,Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Riverhouse by E Land Development Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Utopia Maikhao by Utopia Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Best Condo Development (Phuket)

WINNER: Utopia Loft Naiharn by Utopia Construction Group Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside by MontAzure

Best Resort Housing Development (Samui)

WINNER: Wild Cottage Luxury and Natural by You Chill, We Work

Best Housing Development (Phang-Nga and Krabi)

WINNER: Aquella Lakeside by Paradise Group

Best Housing Development (Eastern Seaboard)

WINNER: Patta Prime by Patta Development Co.,Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Baan Dusit Pattaya Hill by Dusit Groups Pattaya

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Prospect by Grand Paradise Villa Co., Ltd.

Best High Rise Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard)

WINNER: The Riviera Monaco by The Riviera Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Panora Pattaya by Mida Property Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Riviera Jomtien by The Riviera Group

Best Low Rise Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard)

WINNER: Dusit Grand Park2 by Dusit Groups Pattaya

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Wyndham Garden Irin Bangsaray Pattaya by Irin Property Co.,Ltd

Best Hotel Development (Eastern Seaboard)

WINNER: Ramada by Wyndam Mira North Pattaya by Habitat Group

Best Housing Development (Hua Hin)

WINNER: Hua Hin Hillside Hamlet by Phanphim Developments Co,.Ltd.

Best Smart Home Development

WINNER: Whizdom Asoke-Sukhumvit by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best Hotel Residence

WINNER: MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside by MontAzure

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Ramada by Wyndam Mira North Pattaya by Habitat Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Wyndham Garden Irin Bangsaray Pattaya by Irin Property Co.,Ltd

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Siamese Rama 9 by Siamese Asset.,Ltd. Design Consultant - PLACE Architects Limited

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Whizdom Asoke-Sukhumvit by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Mulberry Grove The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit by Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit Corporation Limited, Subsidiary of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Park Origin Thonglor by Origin Property Public Company Limited

Best High End Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: FYNN Asoke by FYNN Development Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Walden Sukhumvit 39 by Habitat Group

Best Mid End Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Niche Pride Taopoon Interchange by SENA Development Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Nest Chula-Samyan by The Nest Property

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Whizdom The Forestias by MQDC Town Royal Place Limited

Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: The Nest Sukhumvit 71 by The Nest Property

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Amber Condo by Eastern Star Real Estate Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Siamese Rama 9 by Siamese Asset.,Ltd. Design Consultant - PLACE Architects Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Nest Sukhumvit 64 by The Nest Property

Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Mulberry Grove The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Iden Sukhumvit 101 by Iris Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Metier by W&W Property and Development Co., Ltd

Best Housing Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Vana Residence Rama9 – Srinakarin by Asset Five Group Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Authen Ladprao – Nakniwat by Realty Group Development Co.,Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Obsidian by V.I.P. Housing Company Limited

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Interior Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Whizdom Asoke-Sukhumvit by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best Luxury Condo Interior Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit by Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit Corporation Limited, Subsidiary of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best High End Condo Interior Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Walden Sukhumvit 39 by Habitat Group

Best Mid End Condo Interior Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Whizdom The Forestias by MQDC Town Royal Place Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Siamese Exclusive Ratchada by Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Privacy Jatujak by Pruksa Real Estate Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Nest Chula-Samyan by The Nest Property

Best Affordable Condo Interior Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Siamese Rama 9 by Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Niche MONO Mega Space Bangna by SENA Development Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Nest Sukhumvit 64 by The Nest Property

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Nest Sukhumvit 71 by The Nest Property

Best Senior Living Architectural Design

WINNER: The Aspen Tree at The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best Luxury Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Mulberry Grove The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Park Origin Thonglor by Origin Property Public Company Limited

Best High End Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: FYNN Asoke by FYNN Development Co., Ltd.

Best Mid End Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: The Nest Chula-Samyan by The Nest Property

Best Affordable Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: The Nest Sukhumvit 71 by The Nest Property

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Life Sathorn Sierra by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Niche MONO Ramkhamhaeng by SENA Development Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Siamese Rama 9 by Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Matt Sukhumvit 113 by Akra land and house co.,ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Nest Sukhumvit 64 by The Nest Property

Best Condo Architectural Design (Resort)

WINNER: MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside by MontAzure

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Riviera Jomtien by The Riviera Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Utopia Karon by Utopia Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design (Resort)

WINNER: Aquella Lakeside by Paradise Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Riverhouse by E Land Development Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Architectural Design (Resort)

WINNER: The Prospect by Grand Paradise Villa Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Anchan Hills by Pearl Island Property

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Botanica Luxury villas by Botanica Luxury Phuket Co.,Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Malada Grand Coulee by Malada Co.,Ltd

Best Housing Interior Design

WINNER: Wild Cottage Luxury and Natural by You Chill, We Work

HIGHLY COMMENDED: GLAM by AssetWise Co.,Ltd

Best Hotel Interior Design

WINNER: Ramada by Wyndam Mira North Pattaya by Habitat Group

Best Hotel Architectural Design

WINNER: Ramada by Wyndam Mira North Pattaya by Habitat Group

Best Hotel Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: Ramada by Wyndam Mira North Pattaya by Habitat Group

Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: Mulberry Grove The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Beyond Residence by Beyond Samui Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Wild Cottage Luxury and Natural by You Chill, We Work

Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Resort)

WINNER: MGallery Residences, MontAzure Lakeside by MontAzure

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Utopia Loft Naiharn by Utopia Construction Group Co., Ltd.

BEST OF THAILAND AWARDS

Best Green Development

WINNER: Whizdom The Forestias by MQDC Town Royal Place Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: ANIL Sathorn 12 by Grand Unity Development Co., Ltd.

Best Universal Design Development

WINNER: Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit by Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit Corporation Limited, Subsidiary of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Best Housing Development (Thailand)

WINNER: Avadina Hills by Anantara, a development by Minor International and Kajima

Best Condo Development (Thailand)

WINNER: ANIL Sathorn 12 by Grand Unity Development Co., Ltd.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in CSR

WINNER: AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

WINNER: Asset Five Group Public Company Limited

WINNER: Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

WINNER: SENA Development Public Company Limited

WINNER: Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

WINNER: Sisaran Group

Special Recognition in Sustainable Development

WINNER: Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

Special Recognition for Design and Construction

WINNER: Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

WINNER: Siamese Asset Co., Ltd.

Special Recognition for Building Communities

WINNER: LPN Development Plc. Co.Ltd

Special Recognition for Public Facility

WINNER: Deep Excavation and Completion of the Sanam Chai Station Project by Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand

WINNER: Suvarnabhumi International Airport Midfield Satellite 1 by Airport of Thailand Public Company Limited

Right to Play for Community Projects Award

WINNER: Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Peerapong Jaroon-ek, CEO, Origin Property Public Company Limited

POWERED BY WISESIGHT AWARDS

Best Digital Performance Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: The Address Siam-Ratchathewi by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Best Digital Performance Housing Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: AIRES RAMA 9 by D'Well Grand Asset Co.,Ltd

Best Digital Performance Condo Development (Provincial)

WINNER: The Riviera Jomtien by The Riviera Group

Best Digital Performance Housing Development (Provincial)

WINNER: Patta Prime by Patta Development Co.,Ltd.

Best Digital Performance Commercial Development

WINNER: Siamese Rama 9 by Siamese Asset.,Ltd. Design Consultant - PLACE Architects Limited

Best Digital Performance Hotel Residence

WINNER: Ramada by Wyndam Mira North Pattaya by Habitat Group

For the full list of winners and more information about the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, visit AsiaPropertyAwards.com