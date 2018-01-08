The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Oju Group
Phuket shines at Christofle Yacht Style Awards

PHUKET: A host of Phuket entries were bestowed regional titles at the inaugural Christofle Yacht Style Awards 2018, held as part of the four-day Phuket RendezVous, which concluded at Royal Phuket Marina yesterday (Jan 8).

Monday 8 January 2018, 06:45PM

The awards, held last Thursday night (Jan 4), also marked the 10th anniversary of yachting and lifestyle publication Yacht Style.

The awards recognise the best of the yachting industry in Asia and internationally, and reconfirmed Phuket as an epicentre of the regional yachting scene, reported lifestyle web portal Luxuo. (See story here.)

The awards ceremony was held during a lavish gala dinner hosted by Phuket Boat Lagoon with to 300 VIPs, yacht owners and key personalities in the yachting industry, in attendance.

“Our idea is to take a fresh approach to the way such accolades were presented in the past, and to seek out truly innovative ways in which owners can choose to go down to the sea in sailboats or motor yachts,” said Yacht Style CEO and Publisher Gael Burlot, who is also one of the key organisers behind the Phuket RendezVous.

“They are helping to power the rapidly-increasing interest in boating in Asia-Pacific waters, and many others will be recognised for their valuable efforts in the years ahead,” Mr Burlot added.

Phuket-based new yacht and brokerage company Lee Marine took top honours in three categories: Best International Superyacht Builder – FEADSHIP; Best Exterior Styling – CUSTOM LINE 720; and Best International Motor Yacht in Asia – CUSTOM LINE 33 metre.

“A huge THANK YOU to all Lee Marine Team for their dedication and support throughout these 20 years of success. What an incredible start to 2018,” said Martin Holmes, General Manager for Lee Marine.

Ocean Marina Yacht Club were crowned Best Marina Development in Asia.

“It’s a proud moment for myself and all the team at Ocean Marina Yacht Club,” said Scott Finsten, Harbour Master of Ocean Marina Yacht Club.

“We are very honoured to have been recognised for all our hard work and we will strive to further improve our facilities and deliver a best-in-class service to our customers.”

Bollywood

Fountaine Pajot’s new Saona 47 sailing catamaran won the category of “Best Multihull Sailing Yacht Under 15m”.

Launched in 2017, the Saona 47 has garnered critical international acclaim for its remarkable space, safety, comfort and powerful performance in all conditions.

“The Christofle Yacht Style Awards were designed to showcase excellence and creative flair in the latest motor and sailing yacht models presented in the Asia-Pacific region by leading builders here and beyond. Innovation across the industry was specifically encouraged. Recipients receive Christofle Yacht Style citations marking their achievements which led to the Award,” noted Luxuo in its report.

“Christofle, closely associated with yachting in Asia since 2005, embodies French Art de Vivre and elegance thanks to its creations in silver. From tableware to home decoration and exceptional jewellery pieces, Christofle remains loyal first and foremost to the spirit of its founders, who cherished modernity and innovation in creation and production,” it added.

The Christofle Yacht Style 2018 Award winners:

Boat & Builder Categories

  • Best Asian-Built Motor Yacht Range 15m-24m: GRAND BANKS 60, Malaysia
  • Best Asian-Built Motor Yacht Range 24m-30m: HORIZON Yachts FD85, Taiwan
  • Best Asian-Built Motor Yacht Over 30m: GULF CRAFT, Majesty 100, United Arab Emirates
  • Best International Motor Yacht Under 15m: GALEON 460 Fly, Poland
  • Best International Motor Yacht Range 15m-24m: SUNSEEKER 76, England
  • Best International Motor Yacht Range 24m-30m: MONTE CARLO Yachts MCY 96, Italy
  • Best International Motor Yacht Over 30m: AZIMUT Grande 35m, Italy
  • Best International New Release Range 15m-24m: PRINCESS Yachts P62, England
  • Best International New Release Range 24m-30m: SANLORENZO SX 88, Italy
  • Best International New Release Over 30m: CUSTOM LINE 120, Italy
  • Best International Sailing Yacht In Asia: BENETEAU Oceanis Yacht 62, France
  • Best Multi-Hull Motor Yacht Under 15m: AQUILA 36 Power Catamaran, China
  • Best Multi-Hull Motor Yacht Over 15m: LAGOON Seventy 8, France
  • Best Multi-Hull Sailing Yacht Under 15m: FOUNTAINE PAJOT, Saona 47, France
  • Best Multi-Hull Sailing Yacht Over 15m: SUNREEF Yachts, 88 Double Deck, Poland
  • Best Asia-Pacific Superyacht Builder: HEYSEA Yachts, China
  • Best International Superyacht Builder: FEADSHIP, The Netherlands

 

Other Categories

  • Best Interior Design: DOMINATOR Ilumen, 28M
  • Best Exterior Styling: FERRETTI Yachts 920, Italy
  • Best Asian-Based Charter Company: NORTHROP & JOHNSON ASIA
  • Best International Brokerage Company in Asia: BURGESS
  • Best Marina Development: OCEAN MARINA, Pattaya, Thailand
  • Best Green Boating Initiative: SEAKEEPERS Asia, Julian Chang
  • Entrepreneur of The Year: Vrit Yongsakul, Boat Lagoon Yachting, Southeast Asia
  • Lifetime Achievement Award: Anil Thadani

 

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media partners of The Phuket RendezVous.

 

 
