PHUKET: The Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort by Apex Development PCL has won the ‘Best Hotel Architectural Design (Asia)’ accolade at the 2018 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards.

By The Phuket News

Friday 23 November 2018, 02:58PM

A total of 56 country and regional awards were presented at the gala event.

Meanwhile, Boat Pattana Co Ltd, the company behind the Phuket Boat Lagoon projects, won a nomination for ‘Best Boutique Developer (Asia)’ among the 56 awards announced during a glittering ceremony at the Athenee Hotel in Bangkok on Nov 9.

Awardees came from 15 key property markets across the Asia-Pacific region, including an elite selection from Japan and Australia, who joined the prestigious awards programme for the very first time in its 13-year history. The awards, presented by Kohler, celebrated the new iconic developments in the region that champion green building, sustainability, value for money and innovation.

Hong Kong’s New World Development Co Ltd was hailed as Best Developer (Asia) by an independent jury comprising the head judges in each participating market.

“New World Development Company Limited impressed the judges with its diverse range of high-quality developments this year. The company has proven itself to be leader in a difficult and extremely competitive property market like Hong Kong,” said Thien Duong, Managing Director of Transform Architecture and the chairperson of the Grand Final.

“Although New World Development has a long-standing record of impressive projects, the judges commend the company for continuing to strive to set new standards, with exciting developments such as Mount Pavilia, Skypark and the Forest winning accolades,” he added, speaking on behalf of the judging panel.

The culminating event of the prestigious series that journeys throughout the year across the region featured country winners from Cambodia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore.

In addition, finalists from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Mongolia participated in the regional competition to be named the ‘Best in Asia’. Overall, there were 22 regional categories, including Best Boutique Developer (Asia), which went to SonKim Land Corporation of Vietnam.

The evening also introduced the new PropertyGuru Icon Award as one of the highest regional honours to be presented at the programme. One of Asia’s prominent and most active real estate billionaires, Filipino-Chinese tycoon Dr Andrew L. Tan, Chairman and CEO of Megaworld Corporation, who won the Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year award in 2014, is the first-ever recipient of the honour.

Dr Tan has been chosen for leading his team to receive three consecutive Best Developer (Philippines) titles and being a champion of corporate social responsibility (CSR) through Megaworld Foundation and Empire East Cares. Dr Tan accepted the award via a video message.

Other top country awardees of the year were Jiguur Grand Group (Best Developer, Mongolia) and China Vanke Co Ltd (Best Developer, Mainland China).

The top markets that won regional awards were Thailand (collecting seven ‘Best in Asia’ accolades) and Vietnam (5), followed by the Philippines (3), Indonesia (3) and Singapore (2). Sri Lanka, China and Hong Kong took home one regional award each.

Nearly 500 guests from around the region joined the exclusive ceremony, including Dr Aladdin D. Rillo, Deputy Secretary-General for the Asean Economic Community (AEC), the evening’s Guest of Honour. Dr Rillo delivered an inspiring message from the AEC.

Hari V. Krishnan, CEO, PropertyGuru Group, said, “Congratulations to the winners of the 2018 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards. We are honoured to align with the region’s best and most innovative developers from Sri Lanka to Australia. They have made their teams and countries proud by producing iconic developments and improving the experiences of consumers.”

Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, said in his opening remarks, “Asia has the fastest growing economies today and is home to some of the most exciting real estate markets in the world. Hopefully the years the Asia Property Awards have spent promoting sustainable development, green buildings and corporate social responsibility, have in some small way, contributed to the conversation on what the best Asia should look like in the future.”

The 2018 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final was supported by platinum sponsor Kohler; official airline THAI Airways; co-sponsors Suumo, AA Corporation, Chec Port City Colombo, and Hitachi Elevator; official portal partner PropertyGuru; associate partner Anjuke.com; media partners Southeast Asia Globe, Top 10 of Asia, and PropertyGuru Property Report; supporting associations The Business Council of Mongolia and British Chamber of Commerce Thailand; and official supervisor BDO, one of the world’s largest auditing and accountancy firms.

The Grand Final Jury of Vietnam’s Thien Duong, Managing Director of Transform Architecture; Cambodia’s Sorn Seap, Founder/Director, Key Real Estate Co Ltd; Malaysia’s Prem Kumar, Executive Director, Jones Lang Wootton; the Philippines’ Dr Jaime A. Cura, PhD, Vice-Chairman, The RGV Group of Companies; Sri Lanka’s Dr Nirmal De Silva, Director/CEO, Paramount Realty; Myanmar’s Richard Emerson, Managing Director, Emerson Real Estate (ERE Myanmar Ltd); Thailand’s Suphin Mechuchep, Managing Director, Jones Lang LaSalle (Thailand) Limited; Indonesia’s Doddy A. Tjahjadi, Managing Director, PTI Architects; Singapore’s Lim Wenhui, Partner, SPARK Architects; Mongolia’s Batjav Batkhuyag, President, Rotary Club of Khuree; Hong Kong and Macau’s Paul Tse, President, Board of Directors, of Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers; and Mainland China’s Dr. Yuan Yue (Victor), Chairman, Dataway. The overall supervisor was Paul Ashburn, managing partner of BDO.

BEST IN ASIA WINNERS AND NOMINATIONS

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer (Asia)

Agung Sedayu Group –– Indonesia

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited –– Thailand

CapitaLand Vietnam –– Vietnam

China Vanke Co., Ltd. –– China

Jiguur Grand Group –– Mongolia

Megaworld Corporation –– Philippines

Mottama Development Group Co., Ltd. –– Myanmar

New World Development Company Limited –– Hong Kong (WINNER)

Peng Huoth Group –– Cambodia

Prime Group –– Sri Lanka

Qingjian Realty (South Pacific) Group Pte Ltd –– Singapore

Best Boutique Developer (Asia)

ArthaLand Corporation –– Philippines

Boat Pattana Co.,Ltd –– Thailand

Capital TRUST Residencies (Pvt.) Ltd. –– Sri Lanka

SonKim Land Corporation –– Vietnam (WINNER)

Triniti Land –– Indonesia

Weston Property Developments –– Australia

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Asia)

Altair by Indocean Developers (Pvt) Ltd –– Sri Lanka

Arc by Crown Group –– Australia

Golden City by Golden Land Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. –– Myanmar

Mandala Town by Moncon Construction LLC –– Mongolia

Mount Pavilia by New World Development Company Limited –– Hong Kong

Star Polaris 23 by Peng Huoth Group –– Cambodia

Stirling Resideces by LN Development (Stirling) Pte Ltd –– Singapore

The Gallery by Shanghai Rui Hong Xin Cheng CO. LTD. –– China

The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort by AppleOne Mactan, Inc. (AMI) –– Philippines

The Residences at the St Regis Jakarta by PT Permadani Khatulistiwa Nusantara –– Indonesia

Trust Legend by New Lotus Investments Company Limited -–– Macau

Vittorio Residence by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited –– Thailand (WINNER)

YU Kiroro by Kiroro Resort Development –– Japan

Best Housing Development (Asia)

Baan Issara Bangna by C.I.N. Estate Co., Ltd. –– Thailand (WINNER)

Belgravia Green by Fairview Developments Pte Ltd (a unit of the Tong Eng Group) –– Singapore

Lavila De Rio by KIEN A Corporation –– Vietnam

Serenia Hills by PT Intiland Development Tbk –– Indonesia

Best Retail Development (Asia)

Alpha City by Alpha King –– Vietnam

Central Embassy by Central Group –– Thailand (WINNER)

H Queen’s by Henderson Development Agency Ltd –– Hong Kong

The Podium by SM Keppel Land Inc. –– Philippines

XIAN SKP by Shaanxi Jintaihengye Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Best Office Development (Asia)

Alpha Town by Alpha King –– Vietnam

Arc 380 by Tong Eng Group –– Singapore

Cebu Exchange by Cebu Lavana Land Corporation (a subsidiary of ArthaLand Corporation) – Philippines

District 8 Office Complex by Agung Sedayu Group –– Indonesia

Menara JLand by Johor Land Berhad –– Malaysia

M-Tower by Mottama Development Group Co., Ltd. –– Myanmar

Spaces Chamchuri Square by Spaces –– Thailand

The Executive Centre: Two Chinachem Central by The Executive Centre –– Hong Kong

The Podium West Tower by SM Keppel Land Inc. –– Philippines (WINNER)

Best Hotel Development (Asia)

Mandarina Colombo by Macksons Properties –– Sri Lanka

The Westin Jakarta by Gamaland –– Indonesia (WINNER)

Twin Lakes Hotel by Global-Estate Resorts Inc. of Megaworld Corporation –– Philippines

Best Township Development (Asia)

BSD City by Sinar Mas Land –– Indonesia (WINNER)

Iloilo Business Park by Megaworld Corporation –– Philippines

Taman Seri Austin by UMLand –– Malaysia

Best Mixed Use Development (Asia)

Almás @ Puteri Harbour by UEM Sunrise Berhad –– Malaysia

District 8 by Agung Sedayu Group –– Indonesia

Dragon Riverside City by Phu Long Developer –– Vietnam

Golden City by Golden Land Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. –– Myanmar

Greater Euro Ville by Peng Huoth Group –– Cambodia

Park View Residence by Jiguur Grand Group –– Mongolia

Le Quest by Qingjian Realty (BBR) Pte Ltd –– Singapore

The Podium Complex by SM Keppel Land Inc. –– Philippines

Thew Talay Estate Cha Am – Hua Hin by Issara United Co., Ltd. & Issara United Development Co., Ltd. –– Thailand

Skypark by New World Development Company Limited –– Hong Kong

Zhuhai International Convention Center Phase 1 by Zhuhai Huafa Group Co. Ltd. –– China (WINNER)

Best Green Development (Asia)

Kota Baru Parahyangan by PT Butapera Intiland –– Indonesia

Le Quest by Qingjian Realty (BBR) Pte Ltd –– Singapore (WINNER)

Mount Pavilia by New World Development Company Limited –– Hong Kong

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Sultan Ismail by Berjaya Corporation –– Malaysia

The Podium Complex by SM Keppel Land Inc. –– Philippines

TongLou Town by Chongqing MCC Hongcheng Real-Estate Co., Ltd. –– China

Best Universal Design Development (Asia)

Center of Joindo by Inner Mongolia Joindo Real Estate Co., Ltd. –– China

Central Embassy by Central Group –– Thailand

District 8 Office Complex by Agung Sedayu Group –– Indonesia

H Queen’s by Henderson Development Agency Ltd –– Hong Kong

JadeScape by Qingjian Realty (Marymount) Pte Ltd –– Singapore

Le Méridien Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa by KIEN A Corporation –– Vietnam

M-Tower by Mottama Development Group Co., Ltd. –– Myanmar

The Podium Complex by SM Keppel Land Inc. –– Philippines (WINNER)

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Condo Architectural Design (Asia)

8 St Thomas by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited –– Singapore

Alpha City by Alpha King –– Vietnam

Altair by Indocean Developments (Pvt) Ltd –– Sri Lanka (WINNER)

Glorious Mansion by Long For Group Holdings Limited –– China

Mount Pavilia by New World Development Company Limited –– Hong Kong

Scenia.Bay by Nam Tien Lao Cai Jsc. Co. –– Vietnam

Sunplay The Heights Bangsaray by Sunplay Asia Limited –– Thailand

Stirling Residences by LN Development (Stirling) Pte Ltd –– Singapore

Taman Anggrek Residences by Agung Sedayu Group –– Indonesia

The CUVÉE by Chaopraya Mahanakorn Public Company Limited. –– Thailand

The Smith by Triniti Land –– Indonesia

The Vales by Anchorvale Residences Pte Ltd –– Singapore

Best Housing Architectural Design (Asia)

KUUN by ACE Estate Group., Ltd. –– Thailand

MU-Samui by Neo Estate Corporations Co.,Ltd – Thailand

Nim Collection by Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited –– Singapore (WINNER)

Best Retail Architectural Design (Asia)

Central Embassy by Central Group –– Thailand (WINNER)

Landmark Riverside Park - Phase II: Danzishi Old Street by LWK & Partners –– China

The Podium by SM Keppel Land Inc. –– Philippines

Best Office Architectural Design (Asia)

Alpha Town by Alpha King –– Vietnam

Centrium Square by Feature Development Pte Ltd (a unit of Tong Eng Group) –– Singapore

Gama Tower by Gamaland –– Indonesia (WINNER)

Olympic Vanke Centre by LWK & Partners –– China

The Podium West Tower by SM Keppel Land Inc. –– Philippines

Best Hotel Architectural Design (Asia)

Citadines Berawa Beach Bali by Genesis Indojaya –– Indonesia

Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort by Apex Development Public Company Limited –– Thailand (WINNER)

Best Condo Interior Design (Asia)

Amber45 by UOL Group Limited –– Singapore

JadeScape by Qingjian Realty (Marymount) Pte Ltd –– Singapore

One Kai Tak by LWK & Partners –– Hong Kong

Star Polaris 23 by Peng Huoth Group –– Cambodia

Tang Palace by Dynasty Property –– China

Taman Anggrek Residences by Agung Sedayu Group -- Indonesia

The Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort by AppleOne Mactan, Inc. (AMI) –– Philippines

The Vales by Anchorvale Residences Pte Ltd –– Singapore

Wyndham Atlas Wongamat Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd. – Thailand (WINNER)

Best Housing Interior Design (Asia)

LEROY Ruamrudee by Habitat Group Co., Ltd. –– Thailand (WINNER)

Star Platinum Euro Ville by Peng Huoth Group –– Cambodia

Best Hotel Interior Design (Asia)

85 SOHO@Upper Pansodan by Mother Construction & Greenhub (a subsidiary of LHN Limited) –– Myanmar

Le Méridien Cam Ranh Bay Resort & Spa by KIEN A Corporation –– Vietnam (WINNER)

Best Commercial Landscape Architectural Design (Asia)

Celadon City by Gamuda Land –– Vietnam (WINNER)

Euro Park by Peng Huoth Group –– Cambodia

Golden City by Golden Land Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. –– Myanmar

The Podium Complex by SM Keppel Land Inc. –– Philippines

Best Residential Landscape Architectural Design (Asia)

Cayla Private Urban Tropical Residence by Cayla Private Equity Co.,Ltd –– Thailand

KUUN by ACE Estate Group Co., Ltd. –– Thailand

Lavila De Rio by KIEN A Corporation –– Vietnam (WINNER)

Taman Anggrek Residences by Agung Sedayu Group –– Indonesia

Time·Yalong Bay by Sanya Zhonghaijun Investment and Property Development Company Limited and Sanya Jiulong Nursery Development and Construction Company Limited –– China

Yuccie Square, Yuen Long by LWK & Partners –– Hong Kong

SPECIAL AWARD

PropertyGuru Icon Award

Dr Andrew L. Tan, Chairman and CEO, Megaworld Corporation (WINNER)

COUNTRY WINNERS

PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mongolia) 2018

Best Mixed Use Development

WINNER: Park View Residence by Jiguur Grand Group

Best Condo Development

WINNER: Mandala Town by Moncon Construction LLC

Best Developer (Mongolia)

WINNER: Jiguur Grand Group

COUNTRY WINNERS

PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Japan) 2018

Best Condo Development (Japan)

WINNER: YU Kiroro by Kiroro Resort Development

Special Recognition for Value for Money Development

WINNER: Global L-seed

Special Recognition for Customer Sales Satisfaction

WINNER: ITOCHU Property Development

COUNTRY WINNERS

PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Australia) 2018

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: Weston Property Developments

Best Condo Development (Australia)