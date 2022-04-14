tengoku
Phuket ‘Seven Days’ road safety total holds at two dead

PHUKET:  Phuket officials recorded five accidents resulting in five injuries requiring admission to hospital for treatment, but no fatalities, on Day 3 of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Apr 13).

transportSafetytourismaccidentspolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 April 2022, 12:37PM

Image: DDPM-Phuket

The news was delivered at the daily briefing held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning, chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

As with each of the daily briefings so far this year, at the meeting it was reported that motorbikes were the most common vehicle involved in accidents, that the most common “risk behaviours” were speeding and not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike

It was reported that the most common traffic violations acted on by police were driving without a licence, followed by not wearing a helmet, ignoring traffic signals and not wearing a seat belt

However, so far officials have not released any reports on the actual number of fines levied for traffic violations during the campaign.

The five accidents officially recognised yesterday brings the official total for the island during the campaign to 14 accidents, resulting in 12 people being admitted to hospital and two deaths.

The number of marine transport safety incidents officially reported remained at zero.

Special mention was given to the legal requirement for all public buses to be fitted with an active, working GPS location device that also records the speed the vehicle is travelling at.

“If an offense by a public bus is found, strict legal action will be taken,” Vice Governor Amnuay said.

Vice Governor Amnuay noted that Phuket had a special responsibility to ensure road safety during the holidays as it is a popular tourist destination.

“Phuket is a province that must take care of both [local] people and tourists around the world,” he said.

jimmyjimmy | 15 April 2022 - 16:56:28 

I turned around to tell them ice in the face at high speed is just like a rock in the face. They laughed and told me to go away! The owner pushed me and told me I was at the wrong bar and I better leave "if you know what's good for you." Classy bunch of expat...

jimmyjimmy | 15 April 2022 - 16:33:46 

BEWARE: Dangerous, lawbreaking idiots trying to cause accidents on
SongKran @ Lakeside Bar, Naiharn.

Yesterday was the first day of Songkran and this bar had patrons standing on both sides of the street throwing water at cars and motorbikes as they drove by at full speed. I drove by on my motorbike around 5 and had a chunk of ice hit me in the mouth and almost caused me to crash. ARREST OWNER!

 

