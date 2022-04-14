Phuket ‘Seven Days’ road safety total holds at two dead

PHUKET: Phuket officials recorded five accidents resulting in five injuries requiring admission to hospital for treatment, but no fatalities, on Day 3 of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the Songkran holidays, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Apr 13).

transportSafetytourismaccidentspolice

By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 April 2022, 12:37PM

The news was delivered at the daily briefing held at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning, chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

As with each of the daily briefings so far this year, at the meeting it was reported that motorbikes were the most common vehicle involved in accidents, that the most common “risk behaviours” were speeding and not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike

It was reported that the most common traffic violations acted on by police were driving without a licence, followed by not wearing a helmet, ignoring traffic signals and not wearing a seat belt

However, so far officials have not released any reports on the actual number of fines levied for traffic violations during the campaign.

The five accidents officially recognised yesterday brings the official total for the island during the campaign to 14 accidents, resulting in 12 people being admitted to hospital and two deaths.

The number of marine transport safety incidents officially reported remained at zero.

Special mention was given to the legal requirement for all public buses to be fitted with an active, working GPS location device that also records the speed the vehicle is travelling at.

“If an offense by a public bus is found, strict legal action will be taken,” Vice Governor Amnuay said.

Vice Governor Amnuay noted that Phuket had a special responsibility to ensure road safety during the holidays as it is a popular tourist destination.

“Phuket is a province that must take care of both [local] people and tourists around the world,” he said.