Phuket sets for ‘Constitution Day’ public holiday long weekend

PHUKET: The Constitution Day public holiday will be observed on Monday (Dec 10), bringing with it a long weekend for all government offices and many workers across the country.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 December 2018, 10:34AM

Constitution Day is held annually on Dec 10 to commemorate Thailand’s transition from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy in 1932.

This year, as Constitution Day falls on a Monday, so many people will be off from work while government offices and some businesses will be closed to the public.

However, since 1932, Thailand has had 21 Constitutions brought into effect – an average of one roughly every four years.

Many of the redrafted versions of the nation charter – from which the authority to implement all other laws is based, have been adopted following military coups, including the current administration, which introduced its version on April 6 last year. (See current Constitution here.)

On Monday, most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

There will be no ban on alcohol.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.

The Class Act Media offices will also be open.

 

 

