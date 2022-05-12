Phuket sending over 400 athletes to Songkhla Games

ALL SPORTS: Phuket is sending more than 400 athletes to compete in over 20 sports at the 37th edition of the Songkhla Youth Games this month.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 May 2022, 03:12PM

Thammawat Wongchareonyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association, presided over a meeting yesterday (May 11) at Phibun Sawasdee Municipal School as part of preparations for the delegation before they head to Songkhla province for the region 4 tournament which runs May 15-25.

Joining Mr Thammawat were Ratchadaphon Oin, from the Provincial Tourism and Sports office, Anuparp Vejvanichsanong, Deputy Head of Phuket Provincial PAO, relevant officials and selected athletes.

Mr Thammawat praised all of the athletes, saying he admired their skill and dedication and the fact they continually practice their disciplines.

He added that he hopes the athletes will help Phuket province finish in the top three positions in order to qualify fo the National Youth Games in Phatthalung Province in July.

Mr Anupap echoed the sentiments of Mr Thammawat, thanking the athletes for demonstrating such commitment and perseverance in order to prepare and be their best in the competition.

He added that the Games offer opportunity for athletes to shine and hopefully progress to enable them to build successful careers in sport.

Additionally, 650 COVID-19 Antigen Test Kits were provided to the athletes and staff for them to take with them to the Games to ensure the best of health and safety at all times.