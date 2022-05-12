tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket sending over 400 athletes to Songkhla Games

Phuket sending over 400 athletes to Songkhla Games

ALL SPORTS: Phuket is sending more than 400 athletes to compete in over 20 sports at the 37th edition of the Songkhla Youth Games this month.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 May 2022, 03:12PM

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

Photo: Radio Phuket

« »

Thammawat Wongchareonyot, President of the Phuket Sports Association, presided over a meeting yesterday (May 11) at Phibun Sawasdee Municipal School as part of preparations for the delegation before they head to Songkhla province for the region 4 tournament which runs May 15-25.

Joining Mr Thammawat were Ratchadaphon Oin, from the Provincial Tourism and Sports office, Anuparp Vejvanichsanong, Deputy Head of Phuket Provincial PAO, relevant officials and selected athletes.

Mr Thammawat praised all of the athletes, saying he admired their skill and dedication and the fact they continually practice their disciplines.

He added that he hopes the athletes will help Phuket province finish in the top three positions in order to qualify fo the National Youth Games in Phatthalung Province in July.

AXA Insurance PCL

Mr Anupap echoed the sentiments of Mr Thammawat, thanking the athletes for demonstrating such commitment and perseverance in order to prepare and be their best in the competition.

He added that the Games offer opportunity for athletes to shine and hopefully progress to enable them to build successful careers in sport.

Additionally, 650 COVID-19 Antigen Test Kits were provided to the athletes and staff for them to take with them to the Games to ensure the best of health and safety at all times.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ferrari must fight back after wilting in the Miami heat
Five Thais to watch at the SEA Games
SEA Games to light up Hanoi after COVID delay
Epic fightback lands maiden ADT win for Sarun
Ariffin takes four shot lead in Laguna Phuket Cup
Three tied for lead after day one of Laguna Phuket Cup
Verstappen beats Leclerc to cut points lead again
Coach tells War Elephants to move on after shock loss to Malaysia
Leclerc on pole after Verstappen error
Liverpool’s title hopes fade after Spurs stalemate
Man City refocus on Premier League title push as Leeds sweat
It’s a ball in Patong with sports tourism triple-header
Hamilton’s season on the line in Miami Grand Prix
Sloman in the fast lane for success with Laguna win
Sloman sets pace with determined return to form

 

Phuket community
Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Can only speak for Emirates and Qatar, both of which require face masks to be worn - I am currently ...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Ash Ward, Firstly congratulations with your health recovering! Airlines leaving mask wearing up to y...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

@Thorfinger, In Thailand is useles law making a job. They talk with wife in weekend about making new...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Sorry Kurt, most international airlines still require masks to be worn on board. I have just booked...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Most international airlines have lifted the face mask obligation on board. Imagine what a 'touri...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

JohnC.... it is all about making rules. That's what they think their job is. ...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

What exactly is a 'visitor? Dr Xenophobe seems to be at it again. Large scale gatherings of loca...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Isra News noted that Phuket officials were notified of the construction but did not take any action....(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

Good initiative but there is a loooong way to go to make this ever work. On the subject of protectin...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

What a joke. Most "visitors" since reopening have ignored the mask wearing rules and Thail...(Read More)

 

CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design

 