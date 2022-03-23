Phuket selects students for Royal Scholarship

PHUKET: A committee meeting held today (Mar 23) was assessing the applications of over 30 students who have applied for Royal Scholarships to continue their education.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 March 2022, 04:28PM

The meeting, held at Phuket Provincial Hall and overseen by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, was to determine which students from the 30 applicants would be nominated to the Education Commission Region 6 for further consideration before being allocated one of five places on the Class 14 (M.Ed) Royal Scholarship Foundation of the Crown Prince.

Joining Governor Narong as part of the judging committee was Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan; the Governor’s wife, Phuket Red Cross President Wandee Woonciew; and selected other relevant directors and representatives.

The meeting was conducted in accordance with agenda 2/2565 to acknowledge the background of the scholarship program implementation and assess the criteria and qualifications of eligible applicants.

The scholarship program aims to promote and support Thai children and youths who are well-educated, well-behaved, and have sound virtues by granting scholarships at the upper secondary level. Those who graduated from Mathayom 3 have the opportunity to study at the general upper secondary level, vocational level, and continue their studies until they graduate with a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a selected subject or field.

In assessing each student’s application, in addition to academic prowess, the committee evaluates values and attitude that can support the Monarchy and the nation as well as identifying someone who can cultivate a disciplined approach to ongoing learning. A scholarship student is someone who can learn and develop to ultimately secure a stable profession and share their knowledge to benefit the local community.

There are 30 students who have applied for the selection process, which the committee will consider then select, announcing the outcome on April 4-5. The five successful nominations will then advance to Education Section 6 for further consideration.