Phuket selects ‘Outstanding Woman of the Year’

PHUKET: Authorities have revealed their selection for “Outstanding Woman of the Year” from Phuket province, it was confirmed today.

culturecharity

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 April 2023, 02:27PM

Pranee Manachit, 78, from Talat Nuea will receive a plaque of honour from the National Women’s Association Council under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen as part of national celebrations for National Women’s Day in Bangkok on Aug 1.

Mrs Pranee’s selection was revealed at a meeting conducted at Provincial Hall this morning, presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan and representatives of the Phuket Women’s Association. Mrs Pranee was selected from a short-list of six candidates overall.

Mr Amnuay explained the criteria and qualifications required in order for a candidate to be selected, that were assessed by him and the members of the Phuket Women’s Association, namely:

1. The candidate has to be a Thai woman aged 40 and above that the board consider as demonstrating good conduct, diligence and honesty who is considered a role model within their family and the wider community

2. The candidate has demonstrated effective and consistent application to helping develop their local community to create a positive image

3. The candidate has, or still does, demonstrate a successful career in a role that has benefited the local community

4. The candidate has demonstrated leadership qualities that are respected by residents of the local community

5. The candidate has demostrated an ability to promote “Thainess” whereby she has promoted, supported and preserved local arts and culture

6. The candidate must have been domicialed as a resident in their province for at least one year

7. The candidate has never been nominated for the honour previously

Mr Amnuay revealed that Mrs Pranee was proposed by the Phuket Women’s Association as she successfully meets all the criteria, emphasising that she has demonstrated excellent leadership and personality skills by conducting various volunteer projects that have earned the trust of residents in the local community.

Additionally, she operates a hugely popular and successful YouTube channel called “Jee Pek Song Mae and Son Kuo Krua” which has over 100,000 followers and has received over 50 million views, Mr Amnuay said. Mrs Pranee’s channel has also received an official shield of recognition from YouTube for its popularity, he added.