Phuket selects artificial butterflies for Queen Sirikit birthday display

PHUKET: Phuket officials yesterday selected 90 artificial butterflies made from tie-dyed batik cloth to be used as decorations at an exhibition in Bangkok to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, on the auspicious occasion of her 90th birthday on Aug 12.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 May 2022, 11:09AM

Wandee Woonciew, wife of current Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and President of the Interior Housekeeper of Phuket Province, chaired the selection at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 24).

The final selection was made from a total of 2,121 artificial butterflies created by local volunteers from 56 organisations in Phuket over the past two months.

Present to assist with the selection were heads of local government agencies, faculty members from local educational institutions as well as leading business people and other stakeholders in the project.

The colours and patterns used in making the butterflies are to signify Phuket.

The final 90 artificial butterflies will now be handed over to the Ministry of Interior so they can be included in the exhibition, which will be on display along a central section of Ratchadamnoen Rd Bangkok on Aug 1-15.