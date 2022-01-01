BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket sees in New Year with Bocelli, 20,000-firework spectacle

PHUKET: People celebrating the New Year in Phuket Town were treated to a spectacle at midnight last night as 20,000 fireworks lit up the sky as part of the official government countdown event at Saphan Hin.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 January 2022, 09:30AM

The event, called “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022, Amazing New Chapters @Phuket”, saw world-renowned opera singer Andrea Bocelli perform on stage alongside his son, Matteo, along with a host of Thai performers.

Present of the occasion were Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, and Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Choti Trachu, with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kiattikoon representing Phuket.

Mr Phiphat pressed the button to launch the fireworks, which were made from sticky rice in order to produce less smoke. Even the fireworks display was treated to its own title: “The Miracle of Happiness of Andaman Pearls”.

On stage entertainment included cultural performances from Korea and a performance of the Southern Thailand traditional ‘Nora’ dance, as well as performances by popular Thai artists Gam Wichayanee, Kit Kittinan, Ann Thitima, Pom Autobahn, Pu Anchalee, Pan Paiboonkiat, Kob Saowanit, Oui Rawiwan, Ae Na Nanthana, Ping Ping Golden Song and Tee Wiwit.

The event was held under strict COVID measures, with all attendees fully vaccinated and able to prove they had tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of attending the concert.

The Phuket News wishes one and all a happy, safe New Year.

