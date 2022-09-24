Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket sees 4mn foreign tourists

Phuket sees 4mn foreign tourists

PHUKET: Over four million visitors have arrived in Phuket in the first eight months of 2022, generating at least B66 billion for the resort island, according to Phuket Vice-Governor Pichet Panapong, says Bangkok Post in a report, published on Sept 24.

tourismeconomicstransport
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 24 September 2022, 09:45AM

Passengers at Phuket International Airport. Photo: TAC Phuket

Passengers at Phuket International Airport. Photo: TAC Phuket

Phuket Airport Immigration Daily Report posted on Sept 24. Image: Phuket Info Centre

Phuket Airport Immigration Daily Report posted on Sept 24. Image: Phuket Info Centre

Phuket Airport Immigration Daily Report posted on Sept 24. Image: Phuket Info Centre

Phuket Airport Immigration Daily Report posted on Sept 24. Image: Phuket Info Centre

« »

Phuket is now seeing 3,000-5,000 foreign arrivals a day, or about 40% of the number prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, while the number of local tourists is at about 85% of pre-COVID levels, Mr Pichet said.

Indians dominate the figures with 120,000 visiting the province from May 1 to Sept 21, followed by Australians whose cumulative number over the same period is estimated at 60,000, reports Bangkok Post.

Mr Pichet said the province’s tourism industry is expected to pick up next month when the high season kicks off. A raft of cultural and festive activities will be held to stimulate the sector and support operators, he added.

He said the province is stepping up safety measures to guard against accidents and crime to boost tourist confidence.

"Phuket has witnessed a number of incidents – accidents, crimes and mishaps at tourist spots – and all the parties concerned are taking these issues seriously and are trying their best to address the problem," he said.

Lt Gen Wibul Bangthamai, a police officer at the headof a sub-committee on tourist safety, said the panel is gathering input from the tourism sector on how to ensure visitors are shielded from harm.

The government aims to welcome at least 10mn foreign arrivals this year. Phuket ranks among the country’s top destinations for international arrivals.

CBRE Phuket

Before the pandemic struck it received 14.54mn tourists, local and foreign, and raked in B471bn in tourism revenue in 2018.

Not noted in the Bangkok Post’s report is that Phuket Immigration keeps its own track of people passing through immigration procedures at Phuket International Airport.

According to the most recent Phuket Airport Immigration Daily Report, published earlier today (Sept 24), during the period from May 1 to Sept 23 the airport welcomed 524,784 foreign arrivals.

The top-10 source countries were:

  • India – 120,142 arrivals;
  • Australia – 52,897;
  • Singapore – 46,899;
  • Malaysia – 32,625;
  • UK – 31,322;
  • Germany – 19,359;
  • USA – 16,898;
  • Russia – 16,381;
  • Israel – 14,362;
  • Thailand* – 12,836.

China, which used to be the top foreigner market before COVID-19, now ranks 15th with 8,211 arrivals since May 1 to Sept 23.

Since July 1, 2021, when Thailand first began opening for foreign tourists with Phuket Sandbox project, Phuket Immigration recorded only 1mn foreign arrivals passing passport control at Phuket International Airport.

*Thai nationals returning to the country from abroad and passing immigration control at Phuket International Airport.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water supply outages to affect areas in Mai Khao, Wichit
Tourists in trouble in Patong surf, saved by parasailing operators
Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street
Officials silent on Phuket police review
Phuket seeks to shift from tourism to new revenue areas
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Government lifting state of emergency and dissolve Centre for COVID-19 - Oct 01 || September 23
Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket
End of state of emergency and COVID-19 centre
Lot 20 cheap goods fair arrives in Patong
Cambodia Khmer Rouge court upholds conviction in final ruling
Kata Hill lane to close again, resulting in detour
Power outage to affect part of Cherng Talay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: All systems are go for Phuket Veg Fest 2022 || September 22
Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign
No strict COVID controls from Oct 1

 

Phuket community
Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

I have been on Pasak 6 many times. I have never seen any alleyways MaAnn refers to. Two cars can bar...(Read More)

Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

In the article suddenly khun MaAnn pops up! What is his involvement in this project? Where ever mr ...(Read More)

Officials silent on Phuket police review

I'm up to V II on notes re Cherng-Telay police incompetence. Where can I send a copy? ...(Read More)

GRIP IT sets sights on clean drinking water

Great drinkingwater happening! About underpriveleged schools en villages, here lays a job for Gov. ...(Read More)

Officials silent on Phuket police review

So a complete waste of time as far as the general public are concerned. Since it is a monitoring com...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket

Will an autopsy be done to find out how much alcohol and/or other substances were in his blood to he...(Read More)

Kata Hill lane to close again, resulting in detour

Just like Patong Hill, the road over Kata Hill was never built properly in the first place to allow ...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

Kurt, yourself along with the other valued contributors are so right about lack of enforcement. As ...(Read More)

Officials silent on Phuket police review

Ofcourse Officialdom is silent. The best is not saying anything about a disfunctioning RTP if one do...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket

Poor khun Seksit, at his age not knowing that Phuket wet roads are slippery due to oil and rubber re...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 