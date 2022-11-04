333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s ‘Seeds of Change’ finds a new home

Phuket’s ‘Seeds of Change’ finds a new home

Local Phuket charity Seeds of Change is inviting people to join them at the opening ceremony of their brand-new premises on Koy Siray, east of Phuket Town, on Wednesday (Nov 9), to be officiated by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

Community
By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 November 2022, 11:00AM

Seeds of Change has been empowering pregnant migrant women in Phuket since 2013. Photo: Seeds of Change

Seeds of Change has been empowering pregnant migrant women in Phuket since 2013. Photo: Seeds of Change

The fabric elephants made by the women have become a hallmark of the Seeds of Change project. Photo: Seeds of Change

The fabric elephants made by the women have become a hallmark of the Seeds of Change project. Photo: Seeds of Change

« »

Making a difference one stitch at a time, Seeds of Change (SOC) was founded in 2013 as a project under the umbrella of the Good Shepherd Home Foundation Phuket Sister Euphrasia. It started as a few expat volunteers teaching pregnant migrant women the basics of sewing to give them opportunities to make small cloth items for themselves and their unborn babies.

By 2016, SOC became self-sufficient by making and selling small items such as dog collars, keychains and totes. Items made were then sold through the Good Shepherd Home Foundation Phuket Thrift Shop or markets to help support underprivileged students.

Today, SOC is essentially a Phuket initiative formed to train local people to sew in order to give them life skills that can in turn earn them an income. With their new premises open, SOC will now be able to offer scholarships to enable their students to earn and learn.

Once qualified, students can join the SOC team producing eco chic products, made from offcuts and repurposed materials sourced locally. Items made, including the popular fabric elephants, are sold within Thailand as well as being exported worldwide.

An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne

Seeds of Change are a prime example of how another Phuket born initiative has risen to the challenge of finding innovative and sustainable ways to fight back from the economic difficulties of the pandemic. 

The new centre for Seeds of Change is located at 10-11 Moo 1 Thep Prathan Rd, Ratsada. (See MAP here.)

Registration to join the opening ceremony will be held at the centre next Wednesday, from 8am to 8:45am.

For more Information email socphuket2022@gmail.com or visit the website www.seedsofchangephuket.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Bros’ gives romantic comedy a new view
Poor face challenges as living costs rise
Hocus Pocus 2: Halloween without the horror
Soi Dog Foundation delivers over 210 tons of food relief to animals in flood-hit provinces
Green Thoughts: Scraping the barrel ‒ A cautionary tale for our times
Sustainably Yours: Your part in climate change
A Meal With... the Inspiration Tina Hall
‘Black Adam’ steals the limelight
Is ‘Halloween’ over?
Working towards a ‘Plastic Free Phuket’
[VIDEO] Sumalee Boxing Gym || Phuket: You Should Go There #11
How’s your mental health?
‘Ticket to Paradise’ putting fun back into cinema
Bridging the comedy divide
‘Pinocchio’ lacking a touch of magic

 

Phuket community
Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

@Timothy Regarding your proposed article .Do you want to see that the PN goes out of business ? M...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

People can think whatever they want about Mr.Keesin. At least he come up with a quick solution that ...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

Dear Editor, that great to know so please keep writing and expose this farce until on the upper hou...(Read More)

TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans

Americans have the Caribbean 2 hours away and the travel time to Thailand via Korea can be 30 hou...(Read More)

Singaporean killed in motorbike crash

Its not hard to deal with unlicensed riders. When caught, the bike (or car) is impounded, the rider ...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

So where exactly is the 300K now? Properly credited to a government account? In someone's back p...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

Dear Editor, could you please write an article on Prab's father. He was the most corrupt individ...(Read More)

TAT signs airline deals in bid to lure 1m Americans

lure or scam 1M american? lol ...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

@Kurt, the silence fee is the one we dont know, probably a few more zero on the public declared one....(Read More)

Bang Yai dredged as anti-flood measure

Is there any Official having the brains to initiate/order dredging as a anti-flood measure PRIOR flo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property

 