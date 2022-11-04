Phuket’s ‘Seeds of Change’ finds a new home

Local Phuket charity Seeds of Change is inviting people to join them at the opening ceremony of their brand-new premises on Koy Siray, east of Phuket Town, on Wednesday (Nov 9), to be officiated by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

The fabric elephants made by the women have become a hallmark of the Seeds of Change project. Photo: Seeds of Change

Seeds of Change has been empowering pregnant migrant women in Phuket since 2013. Photo: Seeds of Change

Making a difference one stitch at a time, Seeds of Change (SOC) was founded in 2013 as a project under the umbrella of the Good Shepherd Home Foundation Phuket Sister Euphrasia. It started as a few expat volunteers teaching pregnant migrant women the basics of sewing to give them opportunities to make small cloth items for themselves and their unborn babies.

By 2016, SOC became self-sufficient by making and selling small items such as dog collars, keychains and totes. Items made were then sold through the Good Shepherd Home Foundation Phuket Thrift Shop or markets to help support underprivileged students.

Today, SOC is essentially a Phuket initiative formed to train local people to sew in order to give them life skills that can in turn earn them an income. With their new premises open, SOC will now be able to offer scholarships to enable their students to earn and learn.

Once qualified, students can join the SOC team producing eco chic products, made from offcuts and repurposed materials sourced locally. Items made, including the popular fabric elephants, are sold within Thailand as well as being exported worldwide.

Seeds of Change are a prime example of how another Phuket born initiative has risen to the challenge of finding innovative and sustainable ways to fight back from the economic difficulties of the pandemic.

The new centre for Seeds of Change is located at 10-11 Moo 1 Thep Prathan Rd, Ratsada. (See MAP here.)

Registration to join the opening ceremony will be held at the centre next Wednesday, from 8am to 8:45am.

For more Information email socphuket2022@gmail.com or visit the website www.seedsofchangephuket.com