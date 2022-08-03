Phuket’s second monkeypox case a German tourist, 25

PHUKET: Phuket health chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon has confirmed Phuket’s second case of monkeypox: a 25-year-old German man who entered the country as a tourist on July 18.

health

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 3 August 2022, 04:34PM

PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon at the press conference this afternoon (Aug 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The German is the third recognised case of monkeypox in the country.

Dr Kusak, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), announced the case at 1:30pm today, the same time that Ministry of Public Health announced the news through a statement issued by Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control.

Shortly after entering the country, the man presented himself at a hospital for a fever and a rash developing on his genitals, Dr Kusak said.

Considering the short period of time between the man entering the country and presenting signs of infection, health officials believe that the man contracted the infection before coming to Thailand, Dr Kusak continued.

The man has been admitted to hospital for isolation and treatment of his symptoms, which have spread to his wrist then over his body, Dr Kusak said.

The man stayed with his girlfriend and the couple travelled together in late July, Dr Kusak continued.

The man presented himself at the hospital on Aug 2 after his symptoms became worse, he said.

Blood samples were taken and sent for testing to confirm his infection. The test returned positive for monkeypox, he said.

Health officials conducting contact tracing have identified seven people at risk of infection, Dr Kusak noted.

The seven have been asked to remain in isolation for up to 21 days to prevent any further spread of the disease, he said.

The couple did not visit many entertainment venues, he added.

Dr Kusak repeated that infections of monkeypox are rarely serious and contracted only by direct contact with an infected person. “Not like COVID,” he said.

“Symptoms can be treated with regular medication,” he added.

Dr Kusak urged any persons experiencing symptoms that may be monkeypox to present themselves at a hospital.

“Simply put, if the rash looks like monkeypox, see a doctor,” he said.