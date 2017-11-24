The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket second-hand shops ‘asked’ to become legal

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok yesterday (Nov 23) led a meeting of hundreds of second-hand shop owners and operators across the island to discuss about them becoming legally registered.

crime, tourism,

The Phuket News

Friday 24 November 2017, 03:07PM

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok speaks at yesterday's meeting. Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok speaks at yesterday's meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Also in attendance at yesterday’s meeting, held at the Phuket Merlin Hotel in Phuket Town, were Phuket Provincial Administrative Chief Officer (Palad) Sakchai Kunanuwatchaidet. The meeting was part of the provincial government’s “Safety Phuket, Nice Tourism, Nice to Live” initiative.

V/Gov Snith said, “We are requesting second-hand shop operators follow the law [to be correctly registered]. If they just buy items from someone, they may have bought them from a thief. If police discover stolen goods in the possession of a second-hand shop operator [and they have not followed the correct procedure when acquiring them], then they will be in trouble.

“If operators buy items such as high voltage power cables, which are often stolen, this will contribute to the damaging of government property and affect public services and contribute to electricity outages. This may look like a small problem, but it can have serious effects,” V/Gov Snith added.

KMM Services

“If operators buy items from a thief, this means they are supporting a thief with a crime. All of this will affect the image of our province. Phuket will become known as a province [with a reputation as being] full of thieves.

“If all second-hand shops become legally registered and operate according to the law, this problem will be easier to control. The meeting today aims to increase operators understanding about the laws and limitations on running a second-hand item shop,” V/Gov Snith explained.

Mr Sakchai said, “This meeting today also aims to inform operators about the checking and controlling process of second-hand shops, and also to give advice on their management. There are 250 second-hand shops in Phuket that are registered and 70 shops that are not registered.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 24 November 2017 - 17:04:01

Well, if you as a government not enforce laws, things walk out of hand.
It is the duty of the Phuket government to visit 2nd hand shops and see or they are licensed.
If not, the government have to close them down. Simple!
Oh wait, we don't do that! 
We give 3 times a warning and than a 500 thb fine. Right?

How you think you can manage this Phuket Island that way?
Just asking only.
'We' put more money, time and energy in the Merlin Hotel meeting than in enforcing the thai laws about it.
Always the same, pulling at the wrong end of the rope.
Phuket government seems to know exactly that 250 shops are registered, and 70 NOT!
Why this Merlin hotel thing instead of raiding these 70 shops?Anyone knows? 
And why was this meeting about just 70 shops only not in Phuket Provincial Hall if a meeting about it was so needed?

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket second-hand shops ‘asked’ to become legal

Well, if you as a government not enforce laws, things walk out of hand. It is the duty of the Phuket government to visit 2nd hand shops and see or th...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

@ Miki take a trip to this Wat and look, every day its about every 50 to 100 Busses whit Chines people, and the charts from 1000 Bath To 10.000 Bath f...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

This Monk in Wat Latthiwanaram in Chalong start to be like this monk in Chalong Wat (Rich) some time my wife make food in the morning and go to the st...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

Back to business in Wat Latthiwanaram in Chalong on Friday 24 Nov Time: 13.00. Still Scamming in the morning there was 4 Police car bat they whas very...(Read More)

Prayut defends military ‘punishment’

Not so much wrong about the comment below,but why is the "special one" allowed to use more than 400 characters and other people are not?????...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

50 Baht for icecream,coconut or a set of candles!That's what i call the scandal and the scam of the year! Probably we will see some complains abou...(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

I not agree with a reader's comment that PN edit/remove comments, implying unfairness. We have to be fair and realize that now it are not easy ye...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

Wat Chalong? From entrance until the end, it is just a money making 'Luna park'. You hardly see a monk. They hide during tourist hours. Jus...(Read More)

Banyan Tree launches world’s first Cassia Residences on Phuket

Perhaps Singapore developers, used to strict Singapore investment and environment rules take 'advice' of thai lawyers and thai environment off...(Read More)

Banyan Tree launches world’s first Cassia Residences on Phuket

Developers don't care one lick about what they have to do to get what they want, and this place is perfect for them. Unscrupulous developers know...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.