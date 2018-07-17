FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket search launched for jet-ski rider missing in storm

PHUKET: A search has been launched for man last seen riding a jet-ski off Phuket’s east coast today (July 17) and now feared overpowered by the storm conditions that struck the island this afternoon.

Author: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 17 July 2018, 05:37PM

Pa Khlok Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) emergency service staff and vehicles stand at the ready at Ao Por Pier, Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police Chief Lt Col Theerawat Liamsuwan today confirmed to The Phuket News that the missing man is 25-year-old Koset ‘Oat’ Deebukdam.

He is reportedly a staffer at the local company Kai Jet Ski.

“He has been missing for more than 2 hours,” Col Theerawat said. “He was last seen at about 3:30pm between Naka Yai Island and Naka Noi Island.

“A team of about 10 to 15 jet-skis were sent out to find him, but so far we have not received any reports of success,” he added.

“And Mr Koset was not wearing a life jacket and he cannot swim,” Col Theerawat said.

“We have relevant authorities now searching the area, but the weather has made the search difficult with strong winds and waves hampering efforts,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pa Khlok Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) emergency service staff and vehicles stand at the ready at Ao Por Pier, he noted.

 

 

