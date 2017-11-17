PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Court has once again dismissed another land right case filed against a Phuket sea gypsy in Rawai, upholding his right to occupy land in sea gypsy village at the southern end of Phuket.

Friday 17 November 2017, 05:33PM

A dilapidated shack at the sea gypsy village in Rawai. Photo: The Phuket News /file

Speaking in front of Phuket Court yesterday (Nov 17), lawyer Pasit Thavornlamlert and the defendant Boonlert Maneewong explained that the court had ruled against a claim filed by the plaintiff Boonsri Tantiwattanawanlop.

“We won the case because of evidence provided by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), which included the list of students who have attended Wat Sawang Arom School, showing the names of sea gypsy children who have been enrolled in classes there,” Mr Pasit explained.

“Also, DNA tests of the family members have proved they are living descendants of the people whose skeletons were found buried on the land before the SorKor 1 land document was issued,” he added.

“Of note, among the evidence filed by the plaintiff, details of the area did not match those marked on the SorKor 1 land document, and there was an additional signature added to the document without a counter-signature to approve it,” Mr Pasit explained.