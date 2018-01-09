The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket sea gypsies charged for violating National Park Act

PHUKET: Six sea gypsies were arrested by Sirinat National Park officials yesterday after being accused of illegally catching marine life in a national park area.

crime, marine, transport, health,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 9 January 2018, 06:03PM

One of the six sea gypsies arrested claims that they hadn’t caught marine life as they had been accused of, but had gone into the water to cure Decompression sickness (DCS)*.

Last night (Jan 8), Facebook user Chaolay Rawai’ posted a picture of the six arrested sea gypsies along with the message “Urgent..!! #inform sea gypsy friends and media.

Now Sirinat National Park officials have arrested six sea gypsies after they went into the national park area after stopped to treat severe Decompression sickness.

The sea gypsies came back from fishing in Phang Nga. One of them was sick from DCS so they made an emergency stop in the national park area from 10am to 12am for treatment (they went down in the water and slowly came up as is the sea gypsy way to treat DCS). Park officials arrested them and tried to force them to admit to breaking the law and pay a fine of B2,000 to B3,000 each. The sea gypsies did not agree that they were guilty.

The fish the sea gypsies were caught with were caught outside the park area. However, they were taken to a police station. The Justice Fund Office was urgently contacted to bail them out. PS..(The patient was taken to a hospital.),” the message read.

Rawai sea gypsy representative Niran Yangpan followed the arrested sea gypsies to Sakoo Police Station and talked with them.

I confirm that they did not catch fish in the national park area. They were on a fishing boat heading from Khura Buri in Phang Nga after fishing,” Mr Niranm said.

When they arrived at Nai Thon Beach, west of Phuket, one of them, Tanongsak Kohngam, 41, had symptoms of DCS. He was dizzy, faint and weak. They had to stop at a shallow area to go down into water. They were arrested there. Mr Tanongsak is now at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town,” he explained.

After I talked with Sakoo Police I found that they had been pressed with many charges. Bail was set at B50,000 each. They are many offices who lent a hand to help,” Mr Niranm added.

Chief of Sirinat National Park Chief Witoon Detpramuanphon explained, “In the past three days we have received many tip-offs that marine life was caught inside the national park area near coral reefs and this is what led to these arrests.

We have ordered officials to watch out for people breaking the law. Yesterday morning we were notified that marine life had been caught in the national park area. A team of park officials led by Pongpan Paenoi inspected at 10am. Officials found a fishing boat parked in the area. They were in the water to shoot marine life,” Mr Witoon said.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

The six arrested were Panya Kohngam, 46, Pichit Bangjark, 42, Anan Bangjark, 56, Thanongsak Kohngam, 41, Thaweelert Hanthalae, 50 and Thanawat Kinharn, 14.

Officials seized 22 kinds of marine life, in total there were 123 marine animals weighing more than 59.4 kilograms. Officials also seized the boat, air pump, rubber tube, sharp iron rods used to catch fish, snorkel masks and others items.

The six did not mention DCS to officials.

We provided then with food before taking them to Sakoo Police Station,” he noted.

They were charged with violating the National park Act 1961 section 16 (3) taking animals or by any means whatsoever endangering the animals,” he added.

Also Section 16 (13) carry on any activity for benefit, unless permission is obtained from the competent official, section 16 (15) taking any gear for hunting or catching animals or any weapon, unless permission is obtained from the competent officials and the conditions prescribed by the latter have been complied with,” he explained.

Section 18, any person entering the national park must comply with the order of the competent official given in compliance with the rule prescribed by the director-general and approved by the minister,” he added.

The damaged cost B12,738,” he noted.

We confirm that acted according to the law. We did not defame sea gypsies. We intended to protect marine resources. In the past we received a lot of information that marine life was being caught in the national park area, but we were failed to arrest suspects.

The number of marine life has decreased and coral in the national park area is quickly being damaged,he explained.

If they feel they have not violated the law, they will have to fight the law,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Majority of bars on Bangla/otop are open all day Even live music and clubs open and start playing around 7pm. Just no customers as tourists are jus...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Return of bribes? The bribes were never 'gone'. Official bar/club time is still 01:00 AM. Being in business after 01:00 AM, the most profita...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

Eroded? I witnessed that as more of a filling in, with machinery. That's how an ocean lagoon became an inland one facilitating the cracker box con...(Read More)

Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller

Stupid Idiots - It takes all kinds. These boys were only doing what they thought was accepted idiocy of the Farangs that teach them. Go ahead & do...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Due to a shift in tourists bars are not that much frequented as some years ago.Early closing times would only drive away more tourists,as nobody would...(Read More)

Patong nightlife operators fear ‘return of bribes’

Why is this even an issue. If the bars follow the law then there is no problem. If the bars close early then the customers come out early. The custome...(Read More)

Domestic travel gets tax break push

Good idea from the government to promote lesser known parts of Thailand.There are so many places still to explore in Thailand.Thailand is blessed with...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

So the beaches are public (supposedly) but when you buy land next to a beach and the beach erodes away turning your land into the beach, now the beach...(Read More)

Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller

Just how stupid do you have to be to start your boat engine with divers in the water and you don't know where they are, that's akin to startin...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

The incident has NOT been de-bunked. A lot of spin coming from the resort and Ma-Ann but nothing actually proven yet. It needs a proper land survey to...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.