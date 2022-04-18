tengoku
Phuket scoops B3bn in Songkran tourist cash

PHUKET: The Songkran festival in Phuket made more than B3 billion in revenue from tourist spending, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). 


By Bangkok Post

Monday 18 April 2022, 12:40PM

TAT Phuket director Ms Nanthasiri (left) welcomes arrivals on the inaugural direct flight from Singapore to Phuket on Apr 12. Photo: AoT Phuket

Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, director of the TAT Phuket Office, said yesterday (Apr 17) that Phuket has about 70,000 hotel rooms available, accounting for 70% of all local hotels opened for business, reports the Bangkok Post.

Between last Wednesday and Friday (Apr 13-15), most hotel rooms were fully booked for the first two nights, particularly in popular tourist sites such as Patong, Kamala, Surin, Kata and Karon beaches.

During the period, the province recorded 188,245 domestic and international visitors* who spent a combined total of B3.24 billion, Ms Nanthasiri said.

Phuket airport director Monchai Tanode said more than 800 domestic and international flights took off and landed between last Monday and Sunday (Apr 11-17).

Natchapong Pranit, director of the Regional Marine Office’s Phuket Branch, said up to 10,000 tourists had visited the island by boat and ferry each day.

Officers at the island’s 22 piers were instructed to ensure COVID-19 safety measures were adhered to, including passenger number restrictions, alcohol consumption controls and boat inspections, he said.

In Surat Thani, Tawich Somwang, Hat Rin Business Association president, said the Songkran festival and last night’s full moon party were expected to make about B2bn in revenue for businesses on Koh Pha-ngan. He said about 10,000 tourists were expected to attend the full moon party.

* According to the Phuket Reopening Daily Report issued by the TAT, the number of international arrivals for last week totalled 19,508. as follows:

  • Monday, Apr 11: 3,303 
  • Tuesday, Apr 12: 2,543
  • Wednesday, Apr 13: 2,747
  • Thursday, Apr 14: 3,706
  • Friday, Apr 15: 3,834
  • Saturday, Apr 16: 3,375

