BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket schools reopen to ‘new normal’

Phuket schools reopen to ‘new normal’

PHUKET: Some 40,000 students in Phuket this morning (July 1) made their way to their first day of school since all educational institutions in the country were placed under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19health
By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Wednesday 1 July 2020, 10:30AM

Children across Phuket today returned to their first day of school since the COVID-19 outbreak began. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Children across Phuket today returned to their first day of school since the COVID-19 outbreak began. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Education Area officials inspect Dowroong Wittaya School. Photo: Phuket Education Area Office

Phuket Education Area officials inspect Dowroong Wittaya School. Photo: Phuket Education Area Office

Phuket Education Area officials inspect Dowroong Wittaya School. Photo: Phuket Education Area Office

Phuket Education Area officials inspect Dowroong Wittaya School. Photo: Phuket Education Area Office

Phuket Education Area officials inspect Dowroong Wittaya School. Photo: Phuket Education Area Office

Phuket Education Area officials inspect Dowroong Wittaya School. Photo: Phuket Education Area Office

Phuket Education Area officials inspect Dowroong Wittaya School. Photo: Phuket Education Area Office

Phuket Education Area officials inspect Dowroong Wittaya School. Photo: Phuket Education Area Office

« »

Thai government schools and private schools operating to the Thai school year were to start the new school year on May 16, but the school-year restart was delayed due to fears that children would be exposed to the spread of virus.

Supaporn Yukhunthon of the Phuket Education Area Office assured that all 90 schools in Phuket reopening to in-person classes today had been inspected under a campaign that began on June 1. 

Each school must comply with health regulations set out by the Ministry of Education working in conjunction with the country’s Department of Health, Ms Supaporn explained.

The regulations are classified into six categories as follows:

  1. Safety, to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through measures such as social distancing, screening points, having sanitising gel available, having all people entering and exiting school grounds register through the Thai Chana web platform or by signing an entry form. All students must wear a face mask or a face shield, while all teachers must wear both a face mask and a face shield.
  2. Education and awareness, by informing all students, parents and staff about COVID-19.
  3. Helping children, by the school having various measures in place to help children comply with the regulations, such as providing face masks to underprivileged children or a child who forgot to bring one.
  4. Protecting children and the welfare of the child, by having measures in place to provide care for children who become ill, especially from COVID-19.
  5. Medical policies, to provide appropriate care for children at the school.
  6. Budget management, by making sure appropriate funds are available to comply with the regulations.

Ms Supaporn explained that to be approved to reopen each school in Phuket had to successfully pass an inspection of 44 items on a checklist.

“Twenty of those items were mandated by the Department of Health,” she said.

“Every school had to pass all 44 assessments before being allowed to reopen,” Ms Supaporn. 

"Every school in Phuket did, " she added.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Schools are permitted to make adjustments to the usual school practices and procedures in order to comply with the “new normal” requirements, Ms Supaporn noted.

Citing social distancing as an example, Ms Supaporn explained, “If the school does not have enough room or space, the school can adjust the class schedule.”

Kindergartens and special educational centres must make special efforts to ensure children are protected, Ms Supaporn also noted.

“For these places, more strict measures than usual must be in place, such as cleaning toys and making sure there is adequate space the the students to take naps during the day,” she said.

The Education Area Office will conduct random checks to make sure schools are complying with the “new normal” requirements, Ms Supaporn assured.

“If we find any measures that need adjusting or improving, we will inform the Ministry of Education [headquarters in Bangkok],” she said.

"Although we are now entering a period of relaxing the measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19, there may be other variables causing problems. Therefore, we will have to gradually solve each problem as they arise," Ms Supaporn explained.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

More than 80 gamblers arrested in raids
July 27 gets nod as Songrkan substitute holiday
EU opens borders to ‘safe’ countries including Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners set to return to Thailand as Bangla readies for soft opening! || June 30
China passes sweeping Hong Kong security law
Cabinet extends emergency decree till July 31
Hospital quarantine facilities being readied for medical tourists
Bangla readies for soft reopening
Beach tourists eyed for August
Bangkok Air resumes Phuket flights
China forcibly sterilises Uighurs to control population
CAAT defines 11 categories of people allowed to enter Thailand by flight
Thailand to lift ban on international flights Wednesday
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand nightlife gears up for restart! Phuket road deaths steady? || June 29
Nightlife to resume, some foreigners allowed in

 

Phuket community
Bangla readies for soft reopening

Opening for who? As long as they not stop the quarantine and open more the skies to moreles safe cou...(Read More)

Beach tourists eyed for August

So (and sorry if I missed it in the article), does it mean that the tourists will not be allowed to ...(Read More)

EU opens borders to ‘safe’ countries including Thailand

Thailand deemed to be a safe country ? Is this fake news ? Are there no experts in Europe ? Accordin...(Read More)

Cabinet extends emergency decree till July 31

Better to be safe than sorry as other countries are finding out....(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigners set to return to Thailand as Bangla readies for soft opening! || June 30

Any report yet as to how many case of the Wuhan virus have come out of the numerous outbreaks across...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

....carefully made my way straight ahead and was abused by a Thai motorcyclist (lol). As it turns ou...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

A funny thing happened today. I pulled up at a red light at a Terminating intersection and was honke...(Read More)

Cabinet extends emergency decree till July 31

What year?????...(Read More)

COVID lockdown fails to curtail Phuket road deaths

Possibly Den, but whatever they are all things that are policed everywhere else in the educated coun...(Read More)

Hospital quarantine facilities being readied for medical tourists

14 days quarantine for a boob job ? Who will do that ?...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Binomo
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 